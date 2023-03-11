Jack Flack

Proverbs 19:22 says, “What is desired in a man is kindness.” Jack Flack was a man known for his kindness. He loved, served and gave generously throughout his life. Jack died Monday, March 6, 2023, surrounded by his family and the sweet caregivers of Hill House Living.

Jack was born Dec. 8, 1937, in Boise, to Damon and Joy (Simmerman) Flack. He grew up on the family dairy farm near Meridian, Idaho, with his older brother, Bill, younger sister, Mary, and his grandpa, Milton Flack, who lived on the farm with them. He came to Moscow to attend the University of Idaho, where he joined Delta Tau Delta fraternity and soon met his beloved Susie Snow. During his college years Jack spent his summers working with survey crews on the Lochsa River.