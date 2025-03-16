Jack O’Shaughnessy

After returning to Clarkston after the Marines, he married Delores Witters on April 11, 1959. They were joined at the hip from that day forward. They had their moments and life wasn’t always easy. Their marriage, like all, went through ups and downs, but their love endured and they made a happy life together (well most of the time). It’s real life and 66 years married isn’t for sissys, as Dad would say. They have been together for 70 years and married for nearly 66. That is an accomplishment in itself. He still flirted with her, right up until the end. Just a few days before his passing he said to her, while lying in bed, come on over here and give me a big kiss, she jokingly said no, and walked right over and gave him a kiss.

They had three kids, Kathy Fleetwood (Dad’s favorite), Jerri Swanson (? favorite) and (Mom’s favorite) John O’Shaughnessy (wife Karen). Kathy has two daughters, Amanda Vittitoe and Stevie Saltzman (husband Ian) along with three grandchildren (Indigo, Branagan and Quinn Saltzman). Jerri has two kids: Austin Swanson (wife Brittany) and they have two boys (Cedar and Summit Swanson) along with daughter Riley Powe (husband Brian) and their two girls (Bentley and Romy Powe). John has two kids: Bradleigh Beck (husband Austen) and Jake O’Shaughnessy.

Jack went to work for PFI in 1959 and worked there until retirement in 1994. He was enjoying retirement a little too much for Mom. She was still working at the mill and she decided that he needed to get a job or he would likely nap all day. He got a job at the Asotin County Sheriff’s department and he went through vigorous training at the age of 60. He was technically the bailiff/courtroom security, but we all think he was more like courtroom entertainment. He finally decided it was time to retire from that job when the “frequent flyers” became annoying and he could no longer use his inside voice when dealing with them. He loved that job and the people he worked with.

Jack is survived by his wife Delores O’Shaughnessy, kids, grandkids and great-grandkids all of Clarkston except Stevie and her family in Pennsylvania. He is also survived by his favorite sister Sharon Benscoter (husband Bill) of Lewiston. He also has in-laws Mel and Betty Witters, Zana Witters, Jim Witters and Marlene O’Shaughnessy. He was preceded in death by his parents (uh, he was 90) and his mother and father-in-law Harold and Pauline Witters. Also preceding him was his brother Mick , brother-in-law Glen Witters, sister-in-law Charlene Witters, nephews Mike O’Shaughnessy and Roger Witters. He will now be visiting with our uncles and the Witters’, arguing with Aunt Charlene and entertaining and perhaps throwing a few back with his nephews and Mom (a Hamm’s may be involved). I hope heaven is ready for this reunion.

There will be a graveside service at 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 18, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston, followed by a 4 p.m. celebration of life in the Sternwheel Room of the Holiday Inn, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston. Please come and celebrate with us — yes there will be chocolate.