Jacque Bramlette Nottingham Thompson, Mary “Jacque” Jacquelyn Thompson, mom, nana, aunt, friend and strong Christian went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.
She was born in Fort Benton, Mont., to Carl E. Bramlette and Thelma M. (Lehman) Bramlette on July 14, 1929; she was the eldest of five children.
Jacque graduated with honors from Fort Benton High School and the Columbus School of Nursing in Great Falls, Mont. She married her high school friend George Nottingham in Fort Benton. From this union, they were blessed with three children: Michael, Marty and Melissa. George died due to an automobile accident in 1967.
In 1973, Jacque married Gene T. Thompson. They lived in Pullman until 1976. They then moved to Glenview, Ill., where Gene accepted a position with Harza Engineering and Jacque worked in medical research.
In 1980, Gene and Jacque moved to Pakistan for 12 years. While there, Jacque worked as a nurse helping the women of Pakistan as well as teaching English as a second language to the students of Peshawar University. She also volunteered as a physical education teacher in the American School of Peshawar.
Jacque flew around the world three times alone, and many times with Gene. From Pakistan, Jacque returned home to the United States and bought a home in Clarkston. She worked as a volunteer at Tri-State Memorial Hospital where she formed the hospital auxiliary and was the volunteer coordinator.
Jacque and Gene retired from Tri-State in 1998 but Jacque continued to enjoy many other activities. She received the President’s Call to Service award for her 5,600 hours of service, a plaque in appreciation from Tri-State Auxiliary and several certificates for the volunteer work she loved.
Jacque returned to her home of Fort Benton in May of 2021, where she resided at the Front Range Assisted Living Center until her passing.
Jacque is survived by her three children: Michael (Linda) Nottingham of Carter, Mont.; Marty Nottingham of Redmond, Ore.; Melissa (Lloyd) Grendys of Mundeline, Ill.; and her two bonus children: Douglas (Ruthie) Thompson of Coeur d’Alene, and Karen (Bryan Lowe) Thompson of Seattle. Her eight grandchildren: Jason (Abigail) Nottingham, Justin Nottingham, Carl (Sergut) Nottingham, Joshua (Sarah) Thompson, Tory (Tyra) Nottingham, Alex (Claire) Low, Jessica Lowe and Jakob Kenyon; her nine great-grandchildren: Kijana, Hailey, Sophie, Brennen, Tynley, Sarai, Pippa, Petra and Pierin.
Also mourning her passing are several loving nieces, nephews and cousins, including her precious niece Kristin (Don) Segraves, nephew Kem (Gail) Allen, loving cousin Kerry Joebgen; her former daughter-in-law Marie (Dave Howard) Nottingham and brother-in-law Don Robinson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Thelma Bramlette; her two husbands; her four siblings: Carley Robinson, Thomas Bramlette, Beverly Allen and Dale Bramlette; her best friend of 46 years Bea Stamper and her daughter-in-law Jill Nottingham.
While living in Washington and Idaho Jacque was an active member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church. She always said, “I LOVE MY CHURCH and my church family.”
A celebration of her life will be held in the summer of 2023 at a time and place yet to be determined.