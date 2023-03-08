Jacque Bramlette Nottingham Thompson, Mary “Jacque” Jacquelyn Thompson, mom, nana, aunt, friend and strong Christian went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.

She was born in Fort Benton, Mont., to Carl E. Bramlette and Thelma M. (Lehman) Bramlette on July 14, 1929; she was the eldest of five children.