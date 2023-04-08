Jacqueline “Jackie” Knight, 82, of Palouse, passed away April 3, 2023, at Whitman Medical Center in Colfax. Jackie was born Oct. 25, 1940, in Pullman, to Kenneth and Alberta (Elliott) Knight. She grew up in Pullman and graduated from Pullman High School in 1958.
Jackie attended Kinman Business School in Spokane and, following graduation, worked in Spokane for a time. She returned to Pullman in 1961 and went to work at Washington State University as a keypunch operator in the controller’s office. Jackie then became the keypunch supervisor that developed into the payroll and registration departments. In 1997, Jackie moved to the WSU Facilities Operations Center eventually moving up to supervisor position. The facilities operations center serves as the dispatch center for campus maintenance 24/7. One of her former employees remembered Jackie by creating a scholarship at WSU in her name. Jackie retired in 2009 and became the full-time care provider for her mother, following her father’s death. At the time of her retirement, Jackie was the third-longest employee, at 48 years, in WSU history.
Jackie was an original women’s libber who enjoyed socializing with her friends and was a wonderful storyteller. She enjoyed following the athletic teams her brother coached as well as the games of her niece and nephew. Jackie’s family was the important framework of her life. She loved fly fishing on the St. Joe River, camping, trips to Wallowa Lake and staying at the lake’s lodge when visiting. Trips to the Oregon coast brought her great joy as well as family time at Lake Sammamish in Issaquah, Wash. Jackie was an avid “Coug” fan, who always attended home games through the years.
She is survived by her brother Scott and his wife Julie Knight, of Camano Island, Wash., her niece Kate Knight, and her nephew Doug Knight. Jackie is also survived by several cousins.
The family would like to thank the special ladies who took care of Jackie over the last decade. She was preceded in death by her parents. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 24, at Corbeill Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand St., Pullman. Jackie will be laid to rest next to her parents at the Pullman Cemetery. Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.