Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Knight

Jacqueline “Jackie” Knight, 82, of Palouse, passed away April 3, 2023, at Whitman Medical Center in Colfax. Jackie was born Oct. 25, 1940, in Pullman, to Kenneth and Alberta (Elliott) Knight. She grew up in Pullman and graduated from Pullman High School in 1958.

Jackie attended Kinman Business School in Spokane and, following graduation, worked in Spokane for a time. She returned to Pullman in 1961 and went to work at Washington State University as a keypunch operator in the controller’s office. Jackie then became the keypunch supervisor that developed into the payroll and registration departments. In 1997, Jackie moved to the WSU Facilities Operations Center eventually moving up to supervisor position. The facilities operations center serves as the dispatch center for campus maintenance 24/7. One of her former employees remembered Jackie by creating a scholarship at WSU in her name. Jackie retired in 2009 and became the full-time care provider for her mother, following her father’s death. At the time of her retirement, Jackie was the third-longest employee, at 48 years, in WSU history.

Tags

Recommended for you