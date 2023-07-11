James Allen Reynolds

James Allen Reynolds passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, at his home in Lewiston. James was born Aug. 3, 1950, in Sandpoint to Loyal Reynolds and Donna Housekeeper.

Jim graduated from Colfax High School in 1969. He later moved to Headquarters, Idaho, to work for Potlatch Corporation. He met and married Tamara Bullock and they made their home in Pierce. They had four children; one son, Kenneth (Lori) Reynolds of Lewiston, and three daughters Christina (Cory) Supak of Weippe, Tanya (Mike) Howington of Lewiston, and Sondra (Sean) Burger, North Ogden, Utah. He also had nine grandkids: Connor Marshall, Tyler Marshall, Austin Reynolds, Kyra Reynolds, Owen Burger, Alyssa Supak, Daisy Burger, Kade Howington and Marissa Supak, and four great-grandkids: Kashton Marshall, Hudson Thornton, Karma Marshall and Kiara Supak.