James Allen Reynolds passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023, at his home in Lewiston. James was born Aug. 3, 1950, in Sandpoint to Loyal Reynolds and Donna Housekeeper.
Jim graduated from Colfax High School in 1969. He later moved to Headquarters, Idaho, to work for Potlatch Corporation. He met and married Tamara Bullock and they made their home in Pierce. They had four children; one son, Kenneth (Lori) Reynolds of Lewiston, and three daughters Christina (Cory) Supak of Weippe, Tanya (Mike) Howington of Lewiston, and Sondra (Sean) Burger, North Ogden, Utah. He also had nine grandkids: Connor Marshall, Tyler Marshall, Austin Reynolds, Kyra Reynolds, Owen Burger, Alyssa Supak, Daisy Burger, Kade Howington and Marissa Supak, and four great-grandkids: Kashton Marshall, Hudson Thornton, Karma Marshall and Kiara Supak.
Jim worked for Potlatch Corporation from 1970 until the logging division closed. He then attended Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston graduating with an associate degree in Digital Electronics. After college, he worked for many years operating a swing loader in the log yard at Konkolville Lumber. After his retirement, he moved to Lewiston where he lived until he passed.
Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had many hobbies including making wood clocks, leather work, bird watching, learning about climate change, bee keeping, gardening, reading, video gaming, breeding and selling dogs, and listening to music. He was fierce in his beliefs about politics. He was always bringing home different pets and orphaned animals to raise — one of his favorites being Davey, a newborn baby racoon that he raised to be an adult. He loved all animals.
He is survived by three brothers: Garry Housekeeper, Richard Reynolds and Terry Reynolds, and one sister, Chris Miller. He is preceded in death by both parents and two brothers, Robert Plotnik and David Chandler.
A private celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 2, at a location to be determined.
