James E. “Jim” Wolf, age 90, changed his address to heaven on Saturday, June 10, 2023. He was born Jan. 19, 1933, in Pomeroy, to Chris Wolf and Mary Alice King Wolf. He attended school and graduated from Pomeroy High School. He attended Gonzaga University before returning home to farm.
Jim married Joanne Luvaas and they had four children. Jim lived and farmed in Pomeroy until retiring in Clarkston.
Following his marriage to Joanne, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a cook even though he would have chosen another role. Being asked to serve biscuits and gravy (made with water), he asked permission to use his mother’s recipe to make gravy the way she did — with milk. Everyone loved them and there were never any leftovers. This led to a “promotion” to chief cook for the officers.
He was a member of Holy Rosary Parish and the Knights of Columbus, in Pomeroy.
Jim is survived by his daughters Jeanne (Gary) Norland and Kate (Doug) Oakland, both of Clarkston; sister Jeannette Fischer; sister-in-law Carol Wolf; grandsons James Baker, Andy Roof, DJ Norland, Jackson Oakland; granddaughters Jenny Roof, Joylene Norland Hughes and Amanda Maynes; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his father and mother, Chris and Alice Wolf; a son Jimmy Wolf and daughter Coni Wolf; sisters Helen Wolf, Mildred Baden and Jeanne Price, and brothers Joe Wolf, Wilbur Wolf, Sam Wolf, Bob Wolf and Phil Wolf.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Pomeroy.
Memorial donations may be made to Snake River Community Clinic, 210 10th St., Lewiston, ID 83501.