James E. “Jim” Wolf, age 90, changed his address to heaven on Saturday, June 10, 2023. He was born Jan. 19, 1933, in Pomeroy, to Chris Wolf and Mary Alice King Wolf. He attended school and graduated from Pomeroy High School. He attended Gonzaga University before returning home to farm.

Jim married Joanne Luvaas and they had four children. Jim lived and farmed in Pomeroy until retiring in Clarkston.