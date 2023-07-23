James Edward Pinch

It is with heavy hearts that we are sharing the passing of James Edward Pinch. His brave and courageous battle with ALS over the past year was an inspiration to all who love him. His positive outlook touched the hearts of his family, friends and loving caregivers on a daily basis. Jim passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, June 26, 2023.

Jim was born in Lewiston on Oct. 25, 1947, to William and Anita Pinch. He was later joined by his younger sister, Alice. He attended St. Stanislaus Tri-Parish School for eight years. He was a dedicated altar server and very involved in scouting achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Jim was an avid sportsman his entire life. His childhood was filled with hunting and fishing trips with his father. Fall mornings would find them waking at dawn, grabbing the picnic basket (packed by mom the night before), and heading to hunt ducks and geese before school. Time spent at the family cabin on the Selway River was always a fun gathering for family and friends.

