It is with heavy hearts that we are sharing the passing of James Edward Pinch. His brave and courageous battle with ALS over the past year was an inspiration to all who love him. His positive outlook touched the hearts of his family, friends and loving caregivers on a daily basis. Jim passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, June 26, 2023.
Jim was born in Lewiston on Oct. 25, 1947, to William and Anita Pinch. He was later joined by his younger sister, Alice. He attended St. Stanislaus Tri-Parish School for eight years. He was a dedicated altar server and very involved in scouting achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. Jim was an avid sportsman his entire life. His childhood was filled with hunting and fishing trips with his father. Fall mornings would find them waking at dawn, grabbing the picnic basket (packed by mom the night before), and heading to hunt ducks and geese before school. Time spent at the family cabin on the Selway River was always a fun gathering for family and friends.
Upon graduating from Lewiston High School in 1966, he continued his education at the University of Idaho. Jim married Denise Coogan in 1970 in Lewiston. They moved to Marysville, Wash., to take positions in the school district. They later divorced, but Jim stayed in the Seattle area for many years working in the construction and landscaping business. He enjoyed all the city had to offer. During this time, he made many lifelong friendships.
In 1998 he moved to Spokane to be near family. He established his landscaping business, which would allow him time for fall and winter hunting trips. He was an active member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and belonged to the Knights of Columbus. His fellow Knights and church family were very important to him throughout the years.
Jim is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Mike Laughlin; his nephew, Dr. Billy Page and family; several cousins, and his girlfriend, Lynn McEachran, who was by his side throughout his illness.
Jim’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 3327 S. Perry St., Spokane. Remembrances may be made with donations in Jim’s name to the ALS Service Organization (ALSSO), P.O. Box 48177, Spokane, WA 99228.
