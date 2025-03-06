James Gary Post, of Moscow, passed away at the age of 90 on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, under the care of Paradise Creek Skilled Nursing Facility and Elite Home Health and Hospice.

Gary was born March 18, 1934, on the family farm in Cowles, Webster County, Neb., to James Guy Post and Marie June Post (Geiger). At the age of ten, he moved with his parents and three siblings to Twin Falls and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1952. Along with four of his classmates they enrolled at the University of Idaho and became famously known at the “Twin Falls Five.” They all pledged Beta Theta Pi Fraternity and remained close friends. In 1955, Gary was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served two years of active duty and four years of reserve duty. In 1959, he returned to the UI to finish his degree. He graduated with a bachelor of science degree in agronomy and was hired by USDA-NRCS. He began his career with USDA as a soil scientist at Burley, Idaho, and through several promotions, became the area conservationist for northern Idaho in 1974 with his office in Moscow. Gary made many wonderful friends during his 36-year working career and many have stayed in touch to this day.

Gary married in 1959 and to this union was born a daughter, Gretchen Lynn in 1961, and a son, James Gregory in 1963. This marriage ended in divorce. Gretchen graduated from the University of Massachusetts College of Nursing. Greg graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in mechanical engineering. Gary was always very proud of his children and their very successful careers. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren in Florida, the Oregon Coast, Everett and Moscow.

Gary became an avid snow skier and on a trip to Schweitzer in 1982 met Lynda Bley, from Spokane and as he liked to tell it, “It was love at first sight.” Took some convincing on his part to win her over but they soon both knew that this was a very special love story. They were married at the Episcopal Church in Moscow on Jan. 7, 1984. They enjoyed many ski weekends and trips to resorts in western U.S. and Canada with their best friends. Gary competed in NASTAR (amateur ski racing) and won many gold and silver metals. On their honeymoon to the Oregon Coast, Gary introduced Lynda to Oysters, agate hunting and beach combing. She was hooked and they returned yearly during their working years. On their first date, they discovered that they are both avid Green Bay Packer fans. “Go Pack Go!”

Gary served his college fraternity chapter in retirement as editor of the alumni newsletter, as chapter advisor and on the house corporation board of directors for 12 years. He produced a photo history CD, “The First 100 Years of Beta Theta Pi at Idaho” and was honored in 1992 as an “Outstanding Alumnus.” He was an avid Vandal supporter and proud of his University.

In his retirement, after a visit to Holland, his interest was piqued in his family genealogy. His sister had published a book in 1983 and he took on the journey of updating it. He spent hours and hours of tracking people down and encouraging them to write their history and send family pictures. The 295-page book titled, “One Post Family in America 1650-2015” finally went to print. Along the way, he met many wonderful family members and always said, “get to know your family, because they will always be there for you.” Many remain friends to this day. This also led to Gary and his son becoming members of SAR and his daughter DAR.