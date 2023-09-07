James Howard Pea, 86, of Lewiston, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his family, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
Jim was born in Lewiston on Jan. 6, 1937, to Howard and Adelene (Davis) Pea of Gifford. He graduated from Culdesac High School in 1955 and entered the U.S. Marines in 1956 after a year of college. He was very proud of his time in the service.
While working as a sawyer in New Mexico, Jim met Elizabeth (Geri) Roybal and after a brief courtship, married her Feb., 3, 1962. He would tell his family that the first time their eyes met across the room he knew she was going to be the love of his life and he was right. They had been married 61 years.
Shortly after Jim and Geri married, they moved to Idaho to raise their children on the family farm and ranch in Lenore. Moving to Lewiston in 1987 when Jim returned to logging, the work he loved most.
Jim was not a hobbyist. He simply loved his family and life working in the cattle and timber industries, continuing to drive logging trucks until his eyesight forced his retirement at the age of 82.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Adelene Pea.
Jim is survived by his wife, Geri; his children, Casey (Harriet) Pea, Chana (Tim) Dyer, Scott (Cissy) Pea and Angela (Pat) Fridley; his grandchildren, Jesse Dyer, Sean Dyer, Kyler (Anhora) Pea, Jamisen Pea, Xavier Pea and Phoenix Pea; and his siblings, Yvonne Jakich and Jack (Pat) Pea.
A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, with a Mass celebrated at 11 a.m., at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. A reception will follow.