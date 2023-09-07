James Howard Pea, 86, of Lewiston, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his family, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Jim was born in Lewiston on Jan. 6, 1937, to Howard and Adelene (Davis) Pea of Gifford. He graduated from Culdesac High School in 1955 and entered the U.S. Marines in 1956 after a year of college. He was very proud of his time in the service.

