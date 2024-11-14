James “Jamie” R. Tuschoff, 58, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. He was born there on March 21, 1966, to Don and Shirley Tuschoff, of Clarkston. He attended Holy Family Catholic School, and both Asotin and Clarkston High Schools. Jamie fathered twin daughters with Ronda Goforth: Magen Fairley and Mandy Hopkins, all of Clarkston. Jamie married Cassie Kaufman, of Spokane, in 1985. They had one son, Derek Tuschoff, of Lewiston. They were divorced in 1990. Jamie married Shannon Hutchins, of Clarkston, in 1992. They had two daughters, Jessica Denham, of Tekoa, Wash., and Jaime Rae Hardy, of Lewiston; and cared for Shannon’s daughter Aftin Hutchins, of Clarkston.

Jamie, being the youngest child, was his mother’s favorite, and he developed the youngest child traits of being likable, fun-loving, and able to squirm out of trouble with his charm. He held a variety of jobs, including deli manager at Albertsons in Park City, Utah, where he bragged about meeting celebrities. He worked many years in the hospitality industry: as bartender, waiter and famously as a cook. He learned his crafts working at two former family businesses, Bridge Street Connection in Clarkston; advancing to sous chef at the Hotel Lincoln in Lincoln, Mont. He received glowing accolades in each role. He took stressful situations in stride, once garnering a $1,200 tip from a group of 40 at Scratch Restaurant in Spokane.

Jamie was the adventurous type. He once jumped off the Clearwater River Railroad Bridge, which led to parachuting tandem and solo from an airplane eight times, including once with his nephew Nathan Franklin and his father Don on Don’s 80th birthday, and again with Don on Don’s 90th birthday. He enjoyed water skiing, boating, and snow skiing. He was a movie and rock music aficionado.