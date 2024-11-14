Sections
ObituariesNovember 14, 2024

James ‘Jamie’ R. Tuschoff

story image illustation

James “Jamie” R. Tuschoff, 58, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston. He was born there on March 21, 1966, to Don and Shirley Tuschoff, of Clarkston. He attended Holy Family Catholic School, and both Asotin and Clarkston High Schools. Jamie fathered twin daughters with Ronda Goforth: Magen Fairley and Mandy Hopkins, all of Clarkston. Jamie married Cassie Kaufman, of Spokane, in 1985. They had one son, Derek Tuschoff, of Lewiston. They were divorced in 1990. Jamie married Shannon Hutchins, of Clarkston, in 1992. They had two daughters, Jessica Denham, of Tekoa, Wash., and Jaime Rae Hardy, of Lewiston; and cared for Shannon’s daughter Aftin Hutchins, of Clarkston.

Jamie, being the youngest child, was his mother’s favorite, and he developed the youngest child traits of being likable, fun-loving, and able to squirm out of trouble with his charm. He held a variety of jobs, including deli manager at Albertsons in Park City, Utah, where he bragged about meeting celebrities. He worked many years in the hospitality industry: as bartender, waiter and famously as a cook. He learned his crafts working at two former family businesses, Bridge Street Connection in Clarkston; advancing to sous chef at the Hotel Lincoln in Lincoln, Mont. He received glowing accolades in each role. He took stressful situations in stride, once garnering a $1,200 tip from a group of 40 at Scratch Restaurant in Spokane.

Jamie was the adventurous type. He once jumped off the Clearwater River Railroad Bridge, which led to parachuting tandem and solo from an airplane eight times, including once with his nephew Nathan Franklin and his father Don on Don’s 80th birthday, and again with Don on Don’s 90th birthday. He enjoyed water skiing, boating, and snow skiing. He was a movie and rock music aficionado.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Don said, “if Jamie was in a room with 50 strangers, after an hour he would be the person remembered the most.” He easily conversed with people and forged lasting friendships with people from around the world.

Jamie was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Tuschoff, his paternal grandparents Bill and Wilma Tuschoff, and maternal grandparents Zelma and Ray Christensen. He is survived by his wife Shannon; his children and their families; father Don Tuschoff, of Clarkston; sister Kathy Jasper, of Tomball, Texas; sister Laurie Parks, of Missoula, Mont.; brother Dan Tuschoff, of Clarkston; two gentlemen loved like brothers, Juan Martinez Celada, of Torreon, Coahuila, Mexico, and Luiz Fernando Lucas of Sao Jose do Rio Preto, Brazil, and their families.

A rosary for Jamie will be recited at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. The funeral Mass will also be celebrated there at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 18. Additional memories will be shared during lunch, served after Mass in the community room.

Merchant Funeral Home of Clarkston is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Holy Family Catholic School Foundation, 1002 Chestnut St., Clarkston, WA 99403.

