Feb. 22, 1944 — Nov. 28, 2024

———

With a heavy heart Jim’s loving family announces the passing of our beloved husband, father and friend, James “Jim” Gene Bly, of Post Falls and of Clarkston, on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. He gained his angel wings at the age of 80, with his wife Terri and daughter Jennifer “Jenny” by his side where he found his path to Jesus.

Jim’s love and dedication to his wife, Terri, was endearing, loyal and heartwarming; a testament to true unconditional love in a marriage of almost 51 years. Their love for one another remained solid and unwavering through the challenges they tackled and the unforgettable memories that will last forever. “To my loving husband, forever faithful until we are together again, your loving wife, Terri.”

The third youngest of four boys, Jim was born in Seattle, to Marshall Bly, of North Dakota, and Elaine Bly, of Mercer, Wash., on Feb. 22, 1944. His family later moved to Deer Park, Wash., where he and his three brothers, Richard, Wayne and Jerry, were raised on the family farm.

Jim’s life was recognized by hard work, adventure, dedication and humility. As a young man, he worked on a cattle ranch, was a pinsetter at a bowling alley, assisted at his family’s bar and retread tires in Deer Park. Jim’s adult life began when he joined the U.S. Army in August 1961, where he served as a gunner in Berlin, Germany, through August 1964. He rarely spoke about his military experience, but his family took great pride in his service.

After the Army, Jim started his career at Potlatch Mill sweeping floors in Deer Park in 1965. He later moved to the Rutledge Potlatch Mill in Coeur d’Alene, working on the Green Chain and as a head planner-man until it closed in 1988. After a brief stint at the Potlatch facility in Lewiston, he returned to the Post Falls particle board plant as a millwright. Jim retired in 2005 after 40 years at Potlatch Mill Corporation. Still, he continued to work part-time at the mill and Alien Holster for some time, eager to stay busy and care for his family.