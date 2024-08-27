Feb. 22, 1944 — Nov. 28, 2024
With a heavy heart Jim’s loving family announces the passing of our beloved husband, father and friend, James “Jim” Gene Bly, of Post Falls and of Clarkston, on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. He gained his angel wings at the age of 80, with his wife Terri and daughter Jennifer “Jenny” by his side where he found his path to Jesus.
Jim’s love and dedication to his wife, Terri, was endearing, loyal and heartwarming; a testament to true unconditional love in a marriage of almost 51 years. Their love for one another remained solid and unwavering through the challenges they tackled and the unforgettable memories that will last forever. “To my loving husband, forever faithful until we are together again, your loving wife, Terri.”
The third youngest of four boys, Jim was born in Seattle, to Marshall Bly, of North Dakota, and Elaine Bly, of Mercer, Wash., on Feb. 22, 1944. His family later moved to Deer Park, Wash., where he and his three brothers, Richard, Wayne and Jerry, were raised on the family farm.
Jim’s life was recognized by hard work, adventure, dedication and humility. As a young man, he worked on a cattle ranch, was a pinsetter at a bowling alley, assisted at his family’s bar and retread tires in Deer Park. Jim’s adult life began when he joined the U.S. Army in August 1961, where he served as a gunner in Berlin, Germany, through August 1964. He rarely spoke about his military experience, but his family took great pride in his service.
After the Army, Jim started his career at Potlatch Mill sweeping floors in Deer Park in 1965. He later moved to the Rutledge Potlatch Mill in Coeur d’Alene, working on the Green Chain and as a head planner-man until it closed in 1988. After a brief stint at the Potlatch facility in Lewiston, he returned to the Post Falls particle board plant as a millwright. Jim retired in 2005 after 40 years at Potlatch Mill Corporation. Still, he continued to work part-time at the mill and Alien Holster for some time, eager to stay busy and care for his family.
Known as a kind and ambitious man with a youthful spirit, Jim taught his family and friends the value of hard work. Always seeking outdoor projects, Jim had a talent for fixing things and a passion for woodworking. Jim was committed to providing for his family, he strived to give them the life he believed they deserved. Christmas was Jim’s favorite holiday; Terri’s tree creation brought him such joy that it was always a gift and surprise he looked forward to each year.
Jim and Terri worked hard on their horse ranch in Post Falls for many years, where Jenny became actively involved. Later, Jenny’s boyfriend, Brandon, now her husband, joined in the hard work. Jim was dedicated to the business and was present for the births of many foals. Terri remembers early mornings when Jim would return home in his work clothes, his tool belt clanging, and his radio on as he rushed to assist with the newborn foals.
Jim cherished the time spent with his daughter, Jenny, especially on their shared birthday. His youthful spirit directly impacted his drive to be a part of his daughter’s dreams while growing up. He was always supportive and proud of her achievements and dreams, from horseback riding to becoming a skilled machinist and the machine shop manager at CCI/Speer. Jenny shares her father’s resilient spirit; she faced challenges head-on and let her actions speak for themselves. Their bond deepened in Jim’s final years as she cared for her dad and treasured every moment together.
His granddaughter Cortney was exceptionally dear to him. He loved watching her adventures as she learned to drive a toy car, mini motorcycle, hay truck, tractor and compete in gymnastics. He cherished the years she sat beside him, watching WWF wrestling, being his little girl like her mom. When she began playing soccer, Jim became her biggest fan and took immense pride in all her accomplishments.
Jim was a devoted husband and loving father known for generosity and kindness. He worked hard and showed compassion to everyone he met, leaving a lasting impact on countless lives. He will be dearly missed but never forgotten.
Jim is survived by his wife, Terri “Teresa” Bly, and his children, Jennifer “Jenny” (Bly) Bogar, (husband Brandon Bogar), son Duane Bly; granddaughter, Cortney Bogar; brothers Wayne and Jerry Bly; his first wife, Joanne Barnsley, mother of Duane and Daniel Bly; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and forever friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marshall Bly, mother, Elaine Bly, brother, Richard Bly, and son, Daniel Bly. His legacy will live on through the many lives he touched.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at a later date. Please visit Mountain View Funeral Home and Crematory online to celebrate such an amazing life of generosity, hard work and unconditional love.