James Kevin Hickman passed away peacefully in his sleep, Monday, July 24, 2023, at his home in Lewiston. He was 69 years old.
James was born to Wayne and Betty (Brown) Hickman April 20, 1955, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lewiston. James was a Lewiston-Clarkston Valley resident his entire life, with the exception of the 10 years he spent living and working on the Palouse.
James graduated from Lewiston High School with the class of 1973. One of his most cherished times was his recent attendance at his 50th class reunion. Despite his declining health, he was determined to go to that reunion. We want all of his class members to know how much he enjoyed getting the opportunity to reconnect with many of his childhood and teenage year’s friends. He talked about it all the time.
James was a life-long learner. He enjoyed reading, foremost anything transportation related, science fiction, Doonesbury and Bloom County (he had an especially soft spot in his heart for the character Opus). James also loved building and collecting scale models. He had a vast collection of models, magazines, books and slide rules. He loved Norton motorcycles, VW Bugs and Porsches. He had the most amazing memory. If you spent much time with him you were sure to get the history of something, especially if it pertained to something mechanical. He wasn’t just limited to mechanics though, he also had a love and knowledge for history and classic movies. He had a quiet sense of humor.
James always wanted a college degree and in 2003 he achieved that, when he graduated from Lewis-Clark State College with a Bachelor of Science.
James spent the majority of his life working with his dad restoring antique cars. When they weren’t working on cars, they were scouring the countryside looking for cars/parts to bring home and restore. Some of the cars they worked on included a 1912 Metz, a 1909 Cadillac Touring Car, a 1901 Locomobile steam car, and a Ford Model T Depot Hack.
With the exception of the summer he graduated high school and worked at the Glacier Park Lodge, James worked at the Lewiston and Pullman-Moscow Airports as a Line Service Technician. Manning the counter for exceptional customer service, to loading and unloading planes, to directing planes on the tarmac, he loved all aspects of his job. He began his career with Cascade Airlines, continued with Hughes AirWest and concluded with Horizon Air.
James retired from his career in aviation in 2009 to care for his ailing parents, keeping them in their beloved home of over 60 years, for the majority of their lives.
After James’ mother passed in 2016, he decided to pick up a part-time job. From 2016-2019 he worked for Opportunities Unlimited Inc. He became known as the master-sorter of their book donations, where he took his job quite seriously. James never met a book he didn’t love (with the exception of a few political titles). He reveled in the knowledge that he was helping to put books back out into to the world for other book lovers to enjoy.
James is preceded in death by his parents, his infant brother Wayne Curtis, and his beloved niece Beth Marie Irby.
James is survived by his sister Suzanne (Daniel) Whitlock, niece Jeane (Alex) Hickman-Church, nephew Wayne Whitlock, great-nephews Joey and Josh Church and lifelong friend Allen Kramer.
A graveside service will take place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Genesee City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lewis-Clark YWCA for victims of domestic violence.