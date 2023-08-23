James Kevin Hickman passed away peacefully in his sleep, Monday, July 24, 2023, at his home in Lewiston. He was 69 years old.

James was born to Wayne and Betty (Brown) Hickman April 20, 1955, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lewiston. James was a Lewiston-Clarkston Valley resident his entire life, with the exception of the 10 years he spent living and working on the Palouse.