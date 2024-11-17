James Lyle White went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. He was born Feb. 8, 1942, in Lewiston, to Reginald and Paulina (Slatter) White. Jim was a proud big brother to Nancy, who joined the family when he was 2 years old.
He spent most of his life in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, attending Orchards Elementary, Sacajawea Junior High and Lewiston High School, where he graduated in 1960. He briefly attended the University of Idaho before discovering his passion for operating heavy equipment. This led him to a 32-year career with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), retiring in 1997. Jim took great pride in his work as foreman for the Special Crew, overseeing projects caused by floods, avalanches and other natural disasters. He worked alongside his son-in-law, Mike, and brother-in-law, Joe, for many years at ITD. After retiring, Jim returned to operating equipment with HERCO.
On May 21, 1977, Jim married Virginia Watson Admyers, expanding his family to include her three children: Shelley, Joe and Jeff. He was a proud father and grandfather and enjoyed seeing his family grow. In retirement, Jim and Virginia spent time volunteering with the American Red Cross.
Family was everything to Jim. He cherished holidays, Sunday dinners at his mom’s, card games and outdoor adventures with loved ones. He shared a special bond with his nephew and niece, Chris and Polly, and enjoyed many trips to Park, Idaho, to explore the great outdoors with them and their families. Jim had lifelong friends, including Dennis Froeming and Ken Braun, and a wide circle of golfing, bowling and coffee buddies. His church family at Emmanuel Baptist Church was also a key part of his life, where he served in various capacities, including ushering and helping with financials.
Jim and Virginia started their days with the Lewiston Morning Tribune, and one of their favorite stories was when their son Joe, stationed in the U.S. Navy, asked them to stop sending the paper due to slow mail delivery. The Tribune kept sending the papers out of affection for Joe, and later, Joe admitted that he and his shipmates missed the connection to home. In their later years, Jim and Virginia were surprised to see themselves featured in the Golden Times section of the paper, with a birthday greeting. They had a running joke that when they didn’t see their names in the obituaries, it was a good day.
Jim’s love for the Lord was evident in his life. He often reached out to others who felt lost, sharing his faith and encouraging them to find a personal relationship with Jesus. In his own words: “If you are reading this, it is not too late. If you have not accepted the Lord as your Savior, I encourage you to reach out to Pastor Andrew or Pastor Zach at Emmanuel Baptist Church, or to a church of your choice.”
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Nancy and brother-in-law Joe Blasko, his stepsons Jeff and Joe Admyers, and many cousins. He is survived by his loving wife Virginia; stepdaughter Shelley (Mike) Ponozzo of Winchester; nephew Chris (Lori) Blasko, great-nieces Maddie and Josie Blasko, and niece Polly (Cliff) Blasko Knelsen, all of Clarkston; along with five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, all living in other states.
A special thanks to Elite Home Health and Hospice for their amazing service to Jim and Virginia the past two months, and to the owners and staff of Tender Care in Clarkston. They offered kindness and love to Jim and his family.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave., Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Emmanuel Baptist Church.