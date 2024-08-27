James M. Ruark

James Ruark was born on Jan. 11, 1953, to Howard and Dorothy Ruark of Kooskia. James died on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at his home in Weippe after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Jim was surrounded by his wife and two daughters as he passed.
After the death of his mother, Dorothy, he moved to Kamiah where he was raised by his grandparents Martha and Lawrence Spivey on the family cattle ranch. After graduating from Kamiah High School, he held various jobs including heli-logging for Columbia Helicopters, working the oil fields in Alaska, road construction with Steelman and Duff, and as a road foreman for the Kamiah Highway District. In 2015, Jim and Kathy moved to Weippe where he spent his final years enjoying the ranch life.
Jim married his wife, Kathy, in 1983, and together they raised their two daughters, Jessica and Shannon. Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman and was well known in the family to “scope out” the good elk hunting spots each summer. He loved setting up elk camp for friends and family to enjoy.
James is survived by his wife Kathy, his daughters Jessica and Shannon, son-in-law Ian Bridges, grandson Braiden, his brother Dennis (Virginia) and sister Vicki. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements. A celebration of life will be held next summer per his final wishes.