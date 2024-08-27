James M. Ruark

James Ruark was born on Jan. 11, 1953, to Howard and Dorothy Ruark of Kooskia. James died on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at his home in Weippe after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Jim was surrounded by his wife and two daughters as he passed.

After the death of his mother, Dorothy, he moved to Kamiah where he was raised by his grandparents Martha and Lawrence Spivey on the family cattle ranch. After graduating from Kamiah High School, he held various jobs including heli-logging for Columbia Helicopters, working the oil fields in Alaska, road construction with Steelman and Duff, and as a road foreman for the Kamiah Highway District. In 2015, Jim and Kathy moved to Weippe where he spent his final years enjoying the ranch life.