Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesNovember 1, 2024

James M. Ruark

story image illustation

James Ruark was born on Jan. 11, 1953, to Howard and Dorothy Ruark of Kooskia. James died on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, at his home in Weippe after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Jim was surrounded by his wife and two daughters as he passed.

After the death of his mother, Dorothy, he moved to Kamiah where he was raised by his grandparents Martha and Lawrence Spivey on the family cattle ranch. After graduating from Kamiah High School, he held various jobs including heli-logging for Columbia Helicopters, working the oil fields in Alaska, road construction with Steelman and Duff, and as a road foreman for the Kamiah Highway District. In 2015, Jim and Kathy moved to Weippe where he spent his final years enjoying the ranch life.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Jim married his wife, Kathy, in 1983, and together they raised their two daughters, Jessica and Shannon. Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman and was well known in the family to “scope out” the good elk hunting spots each summer. He loved setting up elk camp for friends and family to enjoy.

James is survived by his wife Kathy, his daughters Jessica and Shannon, son-in-law Ian Bridges, grandson Braiden, his brother Dennis (Virginia) and sister Vicki. Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino is in charge of arrangements. A celebration of life will be held next summer per his final wishes.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesNov. 2
Shirley A. Brewer
ObituariesNov. 2
Ken Gerber
ObituariesNov. 2
Carol Frances Brown
ObituariesNov. 2
Sarah E. Cooley
Related
Timothy ‘Tim’ L. Hill
ObituariesNov. 1
Timothy ‘Tim’ L. Hill
Jason Wesley Scott
ObituariesNov. 1
Jason Wesley Scott
Charles ‘Chuck’ Coen
ObituariesOct. 31
Charles ‘Chuck’ Coen
Dean Leachman
ObituariesOct. 30
Dean Leachman
Wayne Carson
ObituariesOct. 30
Wayne Carson
Vivian R. Wolff Pennell
ObituariesOct. 30
Vivian R. Wolff Pennell
Georgia Rae (Winslow) Davis
ObituariesOct. 30
Georgia Rae (Winslow) Davis
Vickie Lynn Law
ObituariesOct. 30
Vickie Lynn Law
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy