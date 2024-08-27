James Norman Hollenbeck left this world on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at his home in Clarkston. He is now with our Lord and Savior.

James was a veteran and served his country in the U.S. Army. James was born to Phyllis and Ken Hollenbeck and survived them, as well as one brother, John Hollenbeck.

James loved rodeos and bulldogging. He did this for many years. James was married to Nancy Hollenbeck and they lived in Asotin for many years before moving his family to Anatone.

James is survived by three children: his son Ty Hollenbeck, 41, of Orofino, Carlena Page, 49, of Clarkston and Sheila Lanman, 47, of Lewiston, as well as two sons-in-Law, David Page, 49, of Clarkston and Ted Lanman, 57, of Lewiston.

James had four grandchildren: Aaron Page, age 26, infant Emmett Hollenbeck, Linda Lanman, age 12, and Lo Hollenbeck, age 11.