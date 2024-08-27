James Norman Hollenbeck left this world on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at his home in Clarkston. He is now with our Lord and Savior.
James was a veteran and served his country in the U.S. Army. James was born to Phyllis and Ken Hollenbeck and survived them, as well as one brother, John Hollenbeck.
James loved rodeos and bulldogging. He did this for many years. James was married to Nancy Hollenbeck and they lived in Asotin for many years before moving his family to Anatone.
James is survived by three children: his son Ty Hollenbeck, 41, of Orofino, Carlena Page, 49, of Clarkston and Sheila Lanman, 47, of Lewiston, as well as two sons-in-Law, David Page, 49, of Clarkston and Ted Lanman, 57, of Lewiston.
James had four grandchildren: Aaron Page, age 26, infant Emmett Hollenbeck, Linda Lanman, age 12, and Lo Hollenbeck, age 11.
James loved to go fishing and was often with his son-in-law David Page. Shortly before his father’s passing, James and Ken went to Alaska for a Halibut fishing trip.
Those that new him called him: Jimmy, Jim, Holly, Dad and Grandpa. James loved the outdoors. He loved being with his horses and dogs. He loved elk hunting and elk camp with his buddies. He would be out with friends Danny Tippit and Johnny Floch. He loved visiting with children and friends, going fishing, shooting clay pigeons much more. He loved teaching his three children how to hunt, fish and survive on their own. James and David bought a boat together and were often fishing, duck hunting and much more. James got to go to Neah Bay, Wash., on a fishing trip, with son Ty Hollenbeck, daughter Carlena Page, grandson Aaron and son-in-law and a dear friend who also recently passed away.
He loved having a beer or two and conversing with friends, including J.C. Floch and best friend, James Franklin. He would go to the Franklins to help teach their son Morgan how to train his horse and how to rodeo. He loved spending time sharing his knowledge.
James joins in heaven now his best friends, Elton Floch and Jimmy Stevenson, and his mother and father. He will be missed and was greatly loved. He positively impacted so many people, friends and family, that will never forget him.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date and family will let people know down the road when this will be held.