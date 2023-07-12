James Norman Ware

James Ware, 61, of Moscow, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 17, 2023, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He is survived by his three children Kayla, Ryan and Anna Ware.
Jim was born in Moscow on February 15, 1962, to John Ware and Francis (Byers) Smith. Growing up in Troy, Jim was the middle child between two sisters, Sina and Sandy. He attended Troy High School and later moved to Moscow, where he spent the majority of his life.
Over the years, Jim held many jobs. In his younger days, he did roofing around the area, worked at the lumber mill in Troy, read water meters for the City of Moscow, and was a custodian at the University of Idaho. Later on in his life, he delivered medication, shuttled people on the “party bus,” and most recently worked for the Lewiston Tribune driving trucks and making deliveries.
Jim enjoyed a multitude of hobbies throughout the years, always keeping himself busy with something. He almost always had a mechanical project he was working on but loved spending his downtime watching sci-fi shows or visiting parks for a round of disc golf. He was a proud member of the Palouse Disc Golf Club and was so passionate about it that he helped build some of the structures at Sunnyside Park and spent time teaching local high school students how to play.
Jimmy’s demeanor was always friendly in nature and he was known for his ability to strike up a conversation with anyone within the immediate vicinity. His laugh has been described as “infectious” and it was almost impossible not to join in on his banter. Jim was a wonderful friend who was always willing to lend a hand, a loving father who was always there for his kids, and a cherished son all the way up until his passing. He was loved immensely and will be sincerely missed. “It’s hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember.”
A covered-dish celebration of life will be held from 1-3 p.m. Friday, July 14, at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Anyone is welcome to attend, whether or not you bring a dish.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.