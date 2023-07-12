James Norman Ware

James Ware, 61, of Moscow, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 17, 2023, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He is survived by his three children Kayla, Ryan and Anna Ware.

Jim was born in Moscow on February 15, 1962, to John Ware and Francis (Byers) Smith. Growing up in Troy, Jim was the middle child between two sisters, Sina and Sandy. He attended Troy High School and later moved to Moscow, where he spent the majority of his life.