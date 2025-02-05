James Osborn

It is with heavy hearts that we announce James LeRoy Osborn, beloved husband, father and friend to all, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Moscow. Born Dec. 3, 1953, in Moscow, he lived a life dedicated to his family and his community.

James was born to Shirley Browning and Robert Osborn, and later welcomed Jim Rasmussen as a stepfather. In 1983, James married the love of his life, Barbara, and together they built a beautiful family. He is survived by their two children, Jennifer Colwell and Fischer Osborn and girlfriend Brooke Spurgeon, his sisters, Patty and Darrel Moss, Kay and Denny Chandler, and half-sister Rhonda Osborn.

James graduated from Potlatch High School and went on to have a fulfilling 41-year career at Bennett’s Lumber, where he was known for his strong work ethic and dedication. Outside of work, he was an active member of the Lions Club in Potlatch, participated in Nazarene Bible study, and was a devoted member of the Nazarene Church.

James had a passion for fishing, hunting and scrap metal collecting, activities that allowed him to connect with friends and family and create new friendships along the way. He was known for his kind heart, finding the good in everyone and helping anyone in need. His spirit of generosity and positivity left a lasting impression on those who knew him.