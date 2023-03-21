James Robert Reece

Jim Reece passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at his home in Moscow.

Jim was born Nov. 24, 1944, to Frank and Hazel Reece in Palo Alto, Calif., joining his brother Rey, age 9, in the family. Jim grew up in East Palo Alto among many friends who still remember him as kind, sweet and dependable, even as a very young child. He graduated from Ravenswood High School in 1962.