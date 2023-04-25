James Ryan Church “JR/Preacher,” born Dec. 12, 1977, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 7, 2023, at his home in Walla Walla. He was 45 years old. His family is deeply saddened by his sudden death.

James attended grade school in Deary and Missoula, Mont. He attended Junior and Senior High Schools in Moscow where he graduated in 1996.

