James Stanley Jacks Jr., 85, of Chambersburg, Pa., and formerly of Craigmont, passed away Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. James was born on May 27, 1937, in Troy. He was the son of the late James Jacks Sr., and Florence (Rowan) Donley.

James retired from the U.S. Army in 1987 as a Master Sergeant and later retired from Letterkenny Army Depot in 1998 as a security guard. He was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church and served as a member of the Knights of Columbus as well as serving as a member of the Chambersburg Lions Club. His hobbies included restoring antique cars, square dancing, camping, attending local auctions and garage sales.

