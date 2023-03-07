James Stanley Jacks Jr., 85, of Chambersburg, Pa., and formerly of Craigmont, passed away Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. James was born on May 27, 1937, in Troy. He was the son of the late James Jacks Sr., and Florence (Rowan) Donley.
James retired from the U.S. Army in 1987 as a Master Sergeant and later retired from Letterkenny Army Depot in 1998 as a security guard. He was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church and served as a member of the Knights of Columbus as well as serving as a member of the Chambersburg Lions Club. His hobbies included restoring antique cars, square dancing, camping, attending local auctions and garage sales.
James is survived by his wife, Johanna; daughter Elizabeth Gohn Boynton and her life-partner, Trent Burton, of Quakertown, Pa., her children, Austin Gohn and his wife Colleen and their two children Raelynn and Levi, Carly Gohn and her fiance Sandro Almeda, and Lindsay Gohn; daughter, Pauline Galiardi and her husband Jeffrey, Royersford, Pa., and their children Michael and Andrew Galiardi; as well as his sister, Phyllis Marker and brother-in-law, Jim Marker of Lewiston. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Gayle Jacks.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Friday, March 3, at Corpus Catholic Church in Chambersburg. Father Allan Wolfe was the celebrant. Burial followed the Mass at the Corpus Christi Cemetery where military honors were conducted by the honor guard of Charles Nitterhouse V.F.W. Post #1599, Chambersburg. Arrangements were entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home of Chambersburg.
In lieu of flowers, in keeping with James’ kind and giving heart, the family suggests paying it forward by doing something kind for someone or donating to a charity of one’s choice.