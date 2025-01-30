James Timothy Armstrong

A truly good man and great friend, Tim Armstrong, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. He was born in San Antonio on Aug. 15, 1946.

The family moved to Lewiston when Tim was very young. He attended Lewiston schools and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1965. His school days included making wonderful memories together with his many close friends who will remember him forever. His friends gathered for a big pool party once when Tim was able to return for a two-week visit — what a special celebration.

Tim married and had a son; his wife Terry previously passed away.