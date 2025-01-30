Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
ObituariesJanuary 30, 2025

James Timothy Armstrong

story image illustation

A truly good man and great friend, Tim Armstrong, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. He was born in San Antonio on Aug. 15, 1946.

The family moved to Lewiston when Tim was very young. He attended Lewiston schools and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1965. His school days included making wonderful memories together with his many close friends who will remember him forever. His friends gathered for a big pool party once when Tim was able to return for a two-week visit — what a special celebration.

Tim married and had a son; his wife Terry previously passed away.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Tim spent his career as a corporate sales representative. He moved several times during his life, eventually moving to Burlington to be close to his son’s family.

He is survived by his son Jim Armstrong, in Burlington, and two sisters, Sally and Mary. Both parents and his wife preceded him in death.

Jim enriched the lives of all who knew him. Rest in peace, friend.

Related
ObituariesJan. 30
Deaths
ObituariesJan. 30
Vic Wassmuth
ObituariesJan. 30
Gary T. Livengood
ObituariesJan. 30
Gary Thomas Livengood
Related
Donna Gail Janikowski
ObituariesJan. 30
Donna Gail Janikowski
Edward Joseph Barbee
ObituariesJan. 29
Edward Joseph Barbee
John Vanatta
ObituariesJan. 29
John Vanatta
Jeanie P. Moore-Bostrom
ObituariesJan. 29
Jeanie P. Moore-Bostrom
Bernard ‘Buck’ A. Langdon
ObituariesJan. 29
Bernard ‘Buck’ A. Langdon
Stanley Scibek
ObituariesJan. 29
Stanley Scibek
Dennis Lawrence Landmark
ObituariesJan. 28
Dennis Lawrence Landmark
Jean Bartlett
ObituariesJan. 26
Jean Bartlett
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy