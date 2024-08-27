Jane Lerraine Hendrix passed away at her home in Winchester on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. She was 92 years old.

Jane was born on Oct. 23, 1932, to Lloyd and Theresa Kent, in Twisp, Wash. Jane and her sister June spent their childhood on a ranch outside of Twisp until they moved into town and then later moved to Chelan, Wash., where she graduated from high school. After graduation, Jane moved to Bremerton, Wash., where she attended business school and then worked as a secretary for Alcoa Aluminum for two years.

In 1951, Jane met the love of her life, a handsome Navy sailor, Duane Hendrix. Duane soon swept Jane off her feet, and after a whirlwind romance, they were married on Sept. 15, 1952, in Bremerton. The young couple moved to San Francisco where Duane was stationed, and then in 1954, they moved back to the family farm in Winchester. They were blessed with five daughters and enjoyed all that the country life offered with ranching, farming and raising their family.