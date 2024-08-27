Jane Lerraine Hendrix passed away at her home in Winchester on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. She was 92 years old.
Jane was born on Oct. 23, 1932, to Lloyd and Theresa Kent, in Twisp, Wash. Jane and her sister June spent their childhood on a ranch outside of Twisp until they moved into town and then later moved to Chelan, Wash., where she graduated from high school. After graduation, Jane moved to Bremerton, Wash., where she attended business school and then worked as a secretary for Alcoa Aluminum for two years.
In 1951, Jane met the love of her life, a handsome Navy sailor, Duane Hendrix. Duane soon swept Jane off her feet, and after a whirlwind romance, they were married on Sept. 15, 1952, in Bremerton. The young couple moved to San Francisco where Duane was stationed, and then in 1954, they moved back to the family farm in Winchester. They were blessed with five daughters and enjoyed all that the country life offered with ranching, farming and raising their family.
Jane was an avid supporter of all activities of her husband, children and grandchildren. She was unparalleled in her commitment to her family. Jane also actively served her community on the board of directors for the Lewis/Idaho County Cattlewomen’s Association “the Cow Bells,” Winchester school room mother, and member of the Winchester PTA. She held leadership roles with Job’s Daughters, Blue Birds, 4-H and the local American Cancer drives. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Jane and her husband Duane supported many local organizations and were the Winchester Grand Marshals in 2013.
Jane was an exceptional cook and homemaker and she hosted many family events and holiday gatherings. She also enjoyed canning, sewing, making crafts, bird watching, fishing, boating, camping and traveling. Jane had a “gardener’s green thumb,” loved many pets over the years, and made many friends during her lifetime. Jane was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She leaves behind a true legacy of love. She will be missed so dearly by both family and friends. We love you Mom, Grandma, Grams.
Jane is survived by her daughters Cherie (Nathan) Stigum, Pam (Darrell) Barnard, Sandy (Tom) Zenner, son-in-law Mike Pratt, 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, nieces and nephews, and her faithful, loyal dog Gus. Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years Avery Duane Hendrix, daughter Cindy L. Pratt, infant daughter Patricia Faye Hendrix, great-granddaughter Michaela Jane Rosenau, sister June Ansel, and parents Lloyd and Theresa Kent.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Lewis Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.