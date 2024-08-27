Janell Mae Miller

She graduated from Lewiston High School and went on to obtain an associate degree in office technology from Lewis-Clark State College. She worked various jobs until she was hired by the college as an administrative assistant and remained there for 10 years. Afterward she caught the entrepreneurial bug and started her own business “Blaster’s Fun Zone,” a rental with bounce houses and fun activities. In 2007, Joe and Janell moved to Arizona where she received her Medical Assistant license and then retired at the age of 60.

Janell was an adrenaline junkie from a very young age always seeking out adventures with her brothers and sisters. Later in life she sought out every roller coaster or frightening ride that she discovered. With her husband she became a certified scuba diver and traveled to beautiful coastal locations. Some of her favorite pastimes are camping, riding ATV’s, shooting or four-wheeling with family and friends. She was also active in volunteering her time to Boy Scouts, the Lewiston Rodeo and the ESA Chapter in Lewiston.

Janell Miller will be remembered as a very loving grandma with a generous heart and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.