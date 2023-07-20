Janet Templeton, of Lewiston, left her aching hips behind on Friday, July 14, 2023.

She was born in 1932 in Santa Monica, Calif. She was the middle child of Jesse Earl and Emma Louisa Anderson. Her summers were spent at Lake Elsinore, Calif., water skiing, kayaking and swimming. She won the National water ski Championship in Cyprus Gardens in her teens.

