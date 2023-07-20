Janet Templeton, of Lewiston, left her aching hips behind on Friday, July 14, 2023.
She was born in 1932 in Santa Monica, Calif. She was the middle child of Jesse Earl and Emma Louisa Anderson. Her summers were spent at Lake Elsinore, Calif., water skiing, kayaking and swimming. She won the National water ski Championship in Cyprus Gardens in her teens.
She graduated from the University of Southern California with degrees in Political Science and Pre Law. While there she met the love of her life John Templeton and was married after their graduations.
They moved to Reno, Nev., in 1961 with their four children, Cherie, Cindy, Hildie and Jack, where the family lived for many years.
She was a Girl Scout leader, a Cub Scout leader, an avid fencer (medaled in foil at the 1980 Senior Olympics) and an avid supporter of the San Francisco Giants.
After her husband’s passing in 2003 she moved to Lewiston to help with her grandson Wesley, and she always said these last 20 years were the greatest in her life. Janet was always very proud of her children but her grandchildren were the light of her life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, brother Jesse Earl Anderson Jr., her sister Dorothy Mae Oldfield and her daughter Cherie Templeton. She is survived by daughter Cindy Templeton, daughter Hildie and husband Bob Hohnstein, son John and wife Judy Templeton, grandson Major Daniel and wife Major Hayley Templeton, granddaughter Rebecca and husband Trevor Pacuk, grandson Wesley Hohnstein, son-in-law Mark and wife Jennie Rehwaldt and sister-in-law Joan Anderson.
She will be missed by her family and friends, and the San Francisco Giants will have her cheering from above.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.