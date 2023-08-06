Janet Kayler Conley

Janet Kayler Conley, born Janet Marian Kayler on July 3, 1941, passed away peacefully at her home in Garden City, Idaho, on Saturday, July 22, 2023. She was surrounded by her family’s love. Janet was born in Orofino and grew up on the Kayler family dairy and wheat farm on Angel Ridge, near Peck. She often told stories of swimming in Big Canyon Creek, naming the milk cows, playing with barn kittens, collecting bugs, helping in the garden and, when she was older, speeding up and down Big Canyon road.

Janet attended grade school in Peck and graduated from Orofino High School in 1959. She was a cheerleader and enjoyed sports and especially swimming on the many beaches that dotted the North Fork of the Clearwater River before Dworshak Dam was built. She received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Idaho in 1963 and was a proud Vandal her whole life. She was a member of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority where she made many lifelong friends. During college she spent her summers working for the U.S. Forest Service in Pierce, where she met another summer employee with an amazing number of freckles and a talent for catching cutthroat trout. Jerry was the love of her life, and they married shortly after in Missouri, eventually having a son and daughter, Mark and Wendy.