Janet Kough

Janet Leah McClain Kough passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, of pancreatic cancer. She retired in 2021 after more than 30 years as a judicial assistant in Idaho Second District Court at Lewiston.

Her life centered on her three children, four granddaughters, endless yard work and a lifetime supply of basset hounds (Ruth, Molly, Jethro and Murdoch). She was the owner, driver and assistant mechanic of her own award-winning 1927 Model T “Miss Dorothy.”

Her summers were well spent pulling weeds, creating yard art and floating in her swimming pool. Winters meant football by the fireplace, reading or watching mysteries but not courtroom drama.

Janet was born to Irene and Allan “Mac” McClain, founders of Mac’s Cycle, on Sept. 18, 1956, and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1975. She earned an associate degree at Lewis-Clark State College, while working at District Court.