ObituariesNovember 3, 2024

Janet Kough

story image illustation
story image illustation

Janet Leah McClain Kough passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, of pancreatic cancer. She retired in 2021 after more than 30 years as a judicial assistant in Idaho Second District Court at Lewiston.

Her life centered on her three children, four granddaughters, endless yard work and a lifetime supply of basset hounds (Ruth, Molly, Jethro and Murdoch). She was the owner, driver and assistant mechanic of her own award-winning 1927 Model T “Miss Dorothy.”

Her summers were well spent pulling weeds, creating yard art and floating in her swimming pool. Winters meant football by the fireplace, reading or watching mysteries but not courtroom drama.

Janet was born to Irene and Allan “Mac” McClain, founders of Mac’s Cycle, on Sept. 18, 1956, and graduated from Clarkston High School in 1975. She earned an associate degree at Lewis-Clark State College, while working at District Court.

She is survived by her three children, Garrett Brown (Stacie), Sarah Martin (Bobby) and Jon Shaw (Emily), all of Boise, four delightful granddaughters, Leora Brown, Matilda Brown, Eleanor Martin and Lillian Martin and a grandson, pilot Riley Gilder.

Also surviving are brother Mike McClain, cousins Barb Endicott, Larry Thompson and Gary Rosenberger, all of Clarkston.

She married Neil Brown in 1975, and Tim Shaw in 1980.

Always up for a challenge, she married Barry Kough in 1993 in the backyard of their house, by the pool she decorated for 31 years to entertain her family, including 17 “Maui Weekend” celebrations.

A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Lewis-Clark Hotel in Lewiston. Please bring some stories to tell. For updates check bit.ly/janetkough.

