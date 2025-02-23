Janet T. Asawa Davis, 89, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, surrounded by family.

Born on April 17, 1935, in Norwalk, Calif., to Umikichi and Haru Asawa, Jan was the youngest of seven children. Her parents were Japanese immigrant truck farmers who cultivated seasonal crops.

Jan lived through many struggles including the Great Depression, World War II and the subsequent internment at the Japanese relocation camps in 1942 until 1946.

Jan married Robert Davis in 1961 and moved to Lewiston where they raised their four children. They spent 24 years together before eventually divorcing.

Jan was very well known in the community for her 15 years of working at Mandarin Pine where she enjoyed her job as a hostess.