Janet T. Asawa Davis, 89, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, surrounded by family.
Born on April 17, 1935, in Norwalk, Calif., to Umikichi and Haru Asawa, Jan was the youngest of seven children. Her parents were Japanese immigrant truck farmers who cultivated seasonal crops.
Jan lived through many struggles including the Great Depression, World War II and the subsequent internment at the Japanese relocation camps in 1942 until 1946.
Jan married Robert Davis in 1961 and moved to Lewiston where they raised their four children. They spent 24 years together before eventually divorcing.
Jan was very well known in the community for her 15 years of working at Mandarin Pine where she enjoyed her job as a hostess.
She was known for her many words of wisdom by those who loved her. One piece of advice she would like them to know is, “Whatever you do, do your best, work hard and try to succeed.” She was never seen without a smile on her brightly colored lips. Jan was happiest when she was in her kitchen surrounded by family and friends.
She is survived by her children: Alison (Jim) Kemper, Robert Davis Jr., Pamela (Steve) Deel and Michael Davis; grandchildren: Chris (Roxie) Stewart, Shawn (Meaghan) Stewart, Victor Weaver, Bailee (Ethan) Puderbaugh and Jake Davis; along with 13 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Umikichi and Haru Asawa; her six siblings: Lois Shishido, Bill Asawa, Chiyo Knewbow, George Asawa, Ruth Asawa Lanier, Nancy Devadas; and nephews Brian Asawa and Adam Lanier.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Elite Home Health and Hospice. Thank you family and friends who helped to care for our MamaSan.
The family will hold a celebration of life later in the spring.