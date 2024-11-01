Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesNovember 1, 2024

Jason Wesley Scott

story image illustation

Jason Wesley Scott passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at his home in Lewiston at 48 years old.

Jason was born on March 16, 1976, in Lewiston to John and Linda (Reed) Scott. He grew up with his sister Stacy Rerecich and brother Joseph Scott.

Jason graduated from Pacific Grove High School in California in 1992 and received TIG and aluminum welding certifications at Lewis-Clark State College. Jason worked the biggest share of his life on the family farm in Tammany.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Jason loved riding his Kawasaki Ninja, snowmobiling, boating, fishing and spending time with Kendahl Keifer, the love of his life of 21 years, and their basset hound dogs.

Jason was preceded in death by his two grandfathers, Clement Reed and Joe Scott, his grandmother Lois Scott and step-grandmother Romelle (Henry) Scott.

He is survived by his partner Kendahl Keifer, parents John and Linda Scott, sister Stacy Rerecich, brother Joseph Scott, his grandmother Lois Reed, and seven nephews and one niece.

No services are planned.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesNov. 2
Shirley A. Brewer
ObituariesNov. 2
Ken Gerber
ObituariesNov. 2
Carol Frances Brown
ObituariesNov. 2
Sarah E. Cooley
Related
Timothy ‘Tim’ L. Hill
ObituariesNov. 1
Timothy ‘Tim’ L. Hill
James M. Ruark
ObituariesNov. 1
James M. Ruark
Charles ‘Chuck’ Coen
ObituariesOct. 31
Charles ‘Chuck’ Coen
Dean Leachman
ObituariesOct. 30
Dean Leachman
Wayne Carson
ObituariesOct. 30
Wayne Carson
Vivian R. Wolff Pennell
ObituariesOct. 30
Vivian R. Wolff Pennell
Georgia Rae (Winslow) Davis
ObituariesOct. 30
Georgia Rae (Winslow) Davis
Vickie Lynn Law
ObituariesOct. 30
Vickie Lynn Law
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy