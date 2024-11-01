Jason Wesley Scott passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at his home in Lewiston at 48 years old.

Jason was born on March 16, 1976, in Lewiston to John and Linda (Reed) Scott. He grew up with his sister Stacy Rerecich and brother Joseph Scott.

Jason graduated from Pacific Grove High School in California in 1992 and received TIG and aluminum welding certifications at Lewis-Clark State College. Jason worked the biggest share of his life on the family farm in Tammany.