Jason Wesley Scott passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, at his home in Lewiston at 48 years old.
Jason was born on March 16, 1976, in Lewiston to John and Linda (Reed) Scott. He grew up with his sister Stacy Rerecich and brother Joseph Scott.
Jason graduated from Pacific Grove High School in California in 1992 and received TIG and aluminum welding certifications at Lewis-Clark State College. Jason worked the biggest share of his life on the family farm in Tammany.
Jason loved riding his Kawasaki Ninja, snowmobiling, boating, fishing and spending time with Kendahl Keifer, the love of his life of 21 years, and their basset hound dogs.
Jason was preceded in death by his two grandfathers, Clement Reed and Joe Scott, his grandmother Lois Scott and step-grandmother Romelle (Henry) Scott.
He is survived by his partner Kendahl Keifer, parents John and Linda Scott, sister Stacy Rerecich, brother Joseph Scott, his grandmother Lois Reed, and seven nephews and one niece.
No services are planned.