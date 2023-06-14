April 8, 1933 — June 9, 2023
Our Mom, Javene “Jo” Smith Gordon, passed away peacefully Friday, June 9, 2023, surrounded by love and her family. She, however, made her presence known in Heaven. I see her family and friends greeting her with lots of love, laughter and hugs (she gave the best hugs). I suspect lighthearted banter along with her sharing her story with those she missed.
Mom was born, April 8, 1933, in Panguitch, Utah, to Iras Bell and Blaine David Smith. She had an older brother (tormenter and protector extraordinaire) Warren followed by her younger brother, Dale. Blaine left the family and grandma later met and married Grant Jones, whom Mom considered her dad. Grant and Iras gave Mom another brother, the famous Tom Jones. Okay, maybe he was just famous to Mom. She and Grandma would write constantly, and Mom would always specifically send her love to Tom. He was the apple of her eye.
Mom met and married a farm boy, missionary and airman, Dale Weston Gordon from Driggs, Idaho, in 1953. They were married in the St. George Mormon Temple and set off to California where Dad was stationed. In California, Mom had Mark Ray Gordon, her early birthday present, on April 1, 1954, followed by our always innocent sister Louise Gordon (Taylor) on July 1, 1955. Louise, however, broke the cutest baby charts at the base and got Dad kicked out of the military. Okay, Dad’s military service was up but my story is more like I envisioned from all the “folklore” I was told growing up. Mom and Dad landed in Victor/Driggs Idaho. Louise and Mark joined forces to get a new dog once in Idaho, but Mom had a better gift in mind, Debra Gordon (Decicio) born May 17, 1957. During this time Mom stayed with the kids, worked at the one and only Driggs Drugstore/soda shop while dad went to school in Rexburg to become a nurse. During this time Mark, Louise and Debbie joined forces and convinced Mom and Dad to adopt the curly haired tow-headed baby girl, Fawn Gordon (Anderson) June 19, 1959 — Stop the presses…. That was just the story my older siblings would tell Fawn to make her cry, much to Mom’s chagrin. I guarantee spankings were had by all co-conspirators in this torture tactic. Fawn was born into the family a sweet little thing. Mom worked very hard to raise her beautiful little family, earn money to keep food on the table and help put Dad through school. This caught the attention of some comic book writers and Mom was the inspiration of the “Wonder Woman.” Her beautiful curly dark hair, green eyes, strength of a thousand men, ability to wrangle and rope four young children while chasing off attack chickens…. Alright, Mom wasn’t the inspiration for the comic book Wonder Woman, but she really was our superhero. She could do anything.
Dad graduated from Ricks College (BYU Rexburg today) picked up the family and moved them to the state of sunshine and freezing cold weather, North Dakota. Mom worked for the University of North Dakota and was the managing lunch lady. This was where she loved the basketball team and got to know Phil Jackson. She followed the Knicks when he played for them and was immensely proud when Phil became the head coach for the Bulls. She told a story of how he was such a good young man and had come to her defense when a couple of kids from the team were being out of hand. The team was like her own kids, they didn’t know it but she loved them till the day she passed.
Dad finished his degree and then worked as a Registered Nurse Anesthetist in North Dakota for a little while longer. With snow drifts above the roofs and four adorable, but absolutely crazy kids they decided it was time to move. Dad got a job working for St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and Tri-State Memorial Hospital as a nurse anesthetist, deciding to move the family to Lewiston. The kids grew, Mark was getting ready to graduate high school, Louise was 16, Debbie 14 and Fawn 12 when what could only be known as the “Big Oops” happened. Jan. 23, 1971, Tamara Gordon (Berlik) was born, impatient and immediately spoiled rotten to the core. By the time I was in kindergarten I had multiple husbands (all of which were Louise, Debbie and Fawn’s cute friends) I can’t remember their names, but they know who they are. I was helping Mark meet girls, putting playdough on the bleachers for my sister Fawn’s nemesis to sit on, serenading Debbie and Randy with my beautiful rendition of “I’m a little tea pot” on drives while watching the “rabbits” in the river, and TP’ing houses with Ray and Louise. I had a better social life as a 4, 5, 6-year-old than I ever did as an adult. As a side note, I am still waiting for the pensions and chocolates I was promised from those above-said husbands.
Mom and Dad later divorced in 1979 after 26 years of marriage. This left just me and Mom together to blaze a new trail. Mom had a day care to make ends meet, “Jo-beans” as the day care kids would call it, the kids couldn’t ever pronounce her name, Javene. During this time and up to her death on Friday, Mom was the strongest, smartest, most loving, caring and adventuristic woman I knew. She could literally fix anything, do anything, she was fiercely independent. She cared for and opened her home and heart to anyone in need. Mom and her best friend, Birdie, would go on adventures all the time. They bought mopeds together. Mom’s was her favorite color of blue, she had a black helmet with red sparkles in it. They thought they were motorcycle momma’s... they had shirts made saying that. The only downfall was they couldn’t take the mopeds downtown because the bikes couldn’t make it back up any of the hills in Lewiston, this was learned the hard way, on the grapevine hill. Mom and Ray (Louise’s husband) had an ongoing prank fest, mostly consisting of the rocking chair Mom would fall asleep in. However, Ray one time while Mom was shopping at the Lewiston Mall (it was busy back then), literally moved Mom’s yellow Honda Civic to the opposite side of the parking lot and sat watching her try to find her car. He would also get into her favorite See’s Candies and take a bite out of each chocolate until he found the caramels. She loved these pranks after the fact and spoke of them often. Mom and her group of friends would play games and cards all the time (Birdie always accused mom of cheating) Mom always seemed to win but she didn’t cheat (wink, wink). My mom’s laugh was infectious, and she was always laughing or “resting her eyes” in her chair. Toward the end of mom’s life most of her friends predeceased her. Mom had a wonderful friend in Helen Brockman, with whom she looked forward to her weekly visits. They just brightened up her days, I could always tell when Helen had gone to see Mom, she would be more talkative and joyful.
Mom was blessed with 11 grandchildren that she was immensely proud of Danielle, Ryan, Travis, Erica, Rachel, Grant, Kevin, Jeromy, Aaron, Tyler and Sydney. She took so much joy in getting the pictures and updates of the great-grands, the weddings, the graduations. She sadly was not strong enough to see her Sydney graduate from Washington State University this year, this broke her heart. She had 26 great-grandchildren and many unrelated kids she claimed as hers through the years. This grandma and mom will be greatly missed, loved, and remembered for generations to come…
Have you seen my Mom, I lost her today?
Today was the day we lost our mom. Have you seen her in the rising sun, in the sounds of the rain or the glow of the moon?
Wait, I found her. There in my daughters’ eyes, in the enduring will of my sister, and the obstinance of my son… She is in the smell of the flowers, the call of the birds. She is the wind chimes soothing the night. She is the kiss of comfort, the power of an army, she is my beginning and my strength. She is my constant, my peace… She isn’t lost, She is right here… She has encompassed my heart and she always will.
I (We) love you mom.
A memorial service will be held from 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston.
A memorial service will be held from 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston.