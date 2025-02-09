On the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, Jeanette Ileen Thiel passed away at the age of 86. Jeanette was born to John and Reba Gehrig, in 1938, in Shoshone, Idaho. She graduated from Shoshone High School in 1956 and went on to the University of Idaho where she received her bachelor’s in Business Education in 1960 — the first in her family to earn a university degree.

In 1959 she married James Thiel of Dietrich, Idaho, and in 1960 they welcomed their only child, Lucinda “Cindy.”

Jeanette taught at Shoshone High School and Jerome High School before moving to Lewiston, in 1964, beginning a 15-year career as an office occupations teacher at Lewiston High School. She resigned in 1979 and enrolled in law school at the UI. After graduation she opened a solo law firm in Lewiston and practiced there for 18 years. She was recognized by the State of Idaho for her outstanding pro bono work, helping clients regardless of the ability to pay.

She retired in 2000 and she and Jim moved to Juliaetta and began to spend more time in their motor home, traveling to Alaska, Mexico and many other destinations, including spending several winters in Apache Junction, Ariz., where they made many new friends and memories.

Jeanette was active in her community and served on the Lewiston YWCA advisory committee, chairman of Interlink Volunteers, Toastmasters, Rotary, League of Women’s Voters, Business and Professional Women, Lewiston Chamber of Commerce, adjunct faculty at Lewis-Clark State College and Kendrick Campers. In Northern Idaho she attended church at Lewiston First United Methodist and later at Leland Pioneer Community Church.