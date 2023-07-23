Jeanette Louise Fischer

Our loving and kind mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, great-grandmother and friend passed peacefully with family at her side Monday, July 10, 2023, three days shy of her 89th birthday.
Jeanette Louise Wolf was born to Christopher C. and Mary Alice King Wolf in Pomeroy on July 13, 1934, the youngest of the 10 children. Jeanette graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1952. She was a lifelong Pomeroy resident until recent years when she moved to be near her children.
Jeanette married David C. Fischer and raised four children. Jeanette was a homemaker and worked at Garfield County Hospital in the kitchen, laundry and as an aide, retiring in 1994.
Jeanette’s focus was family first and she was always there for her family. Her home was filled with warmth and kindness. She called everyone she met “honey” and always had a smile on her face. She enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, gardening and family gatherings. Jeanette’s cookies, cakes and pies were always the best and made with love. She loved making each family member her famous macaroni and cheese and their favorite sweet treat.
She is survived by children Don Fischer, Chris (Karen) Fischer, Theresa (Brian) Partlow, Cheryl (Keith) Knoll; grandchildren: Jacob Partlow, Megan Mahnke, Allison Fischer (Matt McCall), Brianna Fischer, Devin (Rochelle) Hannas and Ashley Marlow; great-grandchildren: Elysium and Nora Mahnke, Nolan and Riley Hannas and Remi Marlow; sister-in-law Carol Wolf, and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Jeanette is preceded in death by two newborn sons, Mark and David, her parents and all nine siblings: Joe Wolf, Mildred Baden, Wilbur Wolf, Helen Wolf, Sam Wolf, Phil Wolf, Bob Wolf, Jeanne Price and Jim Wolf.
The graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 28, at Holy Rosary Parish Catholic Cemetery, with reception following at Holy Rosary Catholic School, all in Pomeroy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Washington State University Pet Memorial Program, or to Shriners Children’s Hospital in Spokane.
