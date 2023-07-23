Jeanette Louise Fischer

Our loving and kind mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, great-grandmother and friend passed peacefully with family at her side Monday, July 10, 2023, three days shy of her 89th birthday.

Jeanette Louise Wolf was born to Christopher C. and Mary Alice King Wolf in Pomeroy on July 13, 1934, the youngest of the 10 children. Jeanette graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1952. She was a lifelong Pomeroy resident until recent years when she moved to be near her children.

Tags

Recommended for you