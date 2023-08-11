Jeannie Springer

Jeannie Springer walked into the garden with her Lord, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Born on June 19, 1930, Jeannie’s life was one lived with grace, love and compassion. She was blessed with 93 years filled with music, love and a commitment to service.

Jeannie and Harold embarked on their journey together in 1950. They moved to Kooskia in 1951, where it was just supposed to be for a few years for a job, but they found a place they were proud to call home. It was here that Jeannie made many of her cherished memories and left an enduring legacy. She was a volunteer at 4-H club and for many years led the organization, demonstrating her dedication to her community and the younger generations.

