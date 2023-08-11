Jeannie Springer walked into the garden with her Lord, on Monday, July 31, 2023. Born on June 19, 1930, Jeannie’s life was one lived with grace, love and compassion. She was blessed with 93 years filled with music, love and a commitment to service.
Jeannie and Harold embarked on their journey together in 1950. They moved to Kooskia in 1951, where it was just supposed to be for a few years for a job, but they found a place they were proud to call home. It was here that Jeannie made many of her cherished memories and left an enduring legacy. She was a volunteer at 4-H club and for many years led the organization, demonstrating her dedication to her community and the younger generations.
Her personality was best described as proper; she walked with grace and lived with a conviction that touched all who had the pleasure of knowing her. The lessons she shared, the most poignant being “to love as Jesus instructs us,” stood as a testament to her faith and her understanding of life. Her favorite book, the Bible, was a reflection of her spiritual devotion.
Music played an integral part in Jeannie’s life. Her favorite song, “I’ll Fly Away,” was a melody that resonated deeply within her soul and brought her immense joy. In her spare time, she took pleasure in bowling, finding it to be a stimulating means of exercise. Finding that “only boring people are bored,” she was always busy with a crossword, coffee with friends, or reading the newspaper like clockwork. Her love for her Plymouth car was one of her unique traits, and her adoration for her family was immeasurable.
Remembered for her love of pastoring youth, Jeannie was deeply committed to causes she believed in. Her compassionate heart and nurturing spirit will be remembered by all those whose lives she touched.
Jeannie is preceded in passing by Harold Ebert, her father; Harold “Bud” Springer, her husband; Susan Diane Springer-Denton, her daughter; Marian Marie Lyons, her granddaughter; Stella Ebert, her mother; Joanne Vail, her sister; and Jack Ebert, her brother.
Jeannie is survived by Jeanette Beliot (Howard), her sister; Sandra Lyons, her daughter; Scott Springer (Stacy), her son; Stacey Springer (Shawna) her son; Melinda Brunner, her granddaughter; Drew Denton (Melinda), her grandson; Sadie Driggs (Derick), her granddaughter; Megan Chaffee (Brandon), her granddaughter; Morgan Lyons-Carrigan (Ryan), her granddaughter; Samantha Erb (Wilton), her granddaughter; Josh Springer (Danielle), her grandson, and Sierra Springer, her granddaughter.
Jeannie’s life can be best summed up in her own words: she truly “lived life to the fullest.”
We invite family and friends to join us in celebrating Jeannie’s life at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Trenary Funeral Home in Kooskia. A graveside service will follow and time of fellowship. Bring a dish and a memory to share.