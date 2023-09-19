Jeannine Clark

Jeannine Eileen Percy Clark died Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, (her dad’s birthday) from natural causes at age 81.
She was born Feb. 2, 1942, to Leslie Orval Percy and Louella Winifred Munson, in Nampa. She had two older brothers, Richard Duane Percy and Vaughn Ray Percy.
The family moved around Idaho and Washington, where her father found various work opportunities. She graduated high school in Caldwell. The family were introduced to the Gospel and baptized as members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in fall 1954 and spring 1955, while living in Kellogg, Idaho. After high school, Percy went to one semester at BYU and majored in art.
In 1962, she and two high school girlfriends moved to Medford, Ore. Percy became “Miss Percy” as she began her real career as a dance instructor at the local Arthur Murray’s Dance Studio. There, she met her husband, Frank Chamberlain Clark Jr. They married in Grants Pass, Ore., on May 18, 1964. This is when she began using her maiden name as her preferred name. But her mother always called her Princess.
In 1966, Frank and Percy moved from Medford, to Clarkston, where Frank worked at Potlatch Corp., as a data processor. This was back in the days when the computer took up space in a large room and ran on punch cards. Percy started her School of Dance at this time, and taught all ages ballet, tap and jazz dancing. She held many successful dance recitals through the years.
In 1969, Frank and Percy welcomed their first child (through adoption) Carmell Suzanne. Shortly after, they were sealed as a couple in the Idaho Falls temple. Percy continued her dance teaching. In 1975, Frank and Percy welcomed their second and third children (through adoption) Guy Allen and Cindi Lou. In June 1976, son Joshua Chamberlain was born. In 1978, the three adopted children were sealed to them in the Provo temple. Their family was completed in 1980 with the arrival of son Luke Leslie.
In 1987, the family moved to Rexburg. They lived within the boundaries of Eleventh Ward until 1996 when they moved to Hibbard. It was here that Frank and Percy were called as local Family History missionaries. They served for many years. In 2012, Frank suffered a series of strokes, and died in December of that year. In January 2015, Percy’s mother, Louella, died.
Percy is survived by her five children, two daughters from Frank’s first marriage, Teri Jean and Kimberly; sons-in-law Charles H. Haylock, Michael A. Irwin and Eric M. Digerness; daughter-in-law Machel Monasmith; former daughters-in-law Charity Hatch and Heidi Streeper; 15 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; nephews Rick and Mike Percy; and niece Kristy Lynn Sansing. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, sisters-in-law, a nephew, several cousins, and all of her aunts and uncles except aunt Elva.
She is having a wonderful reunion with everyone, and will watch October Conference from the best seat in the house.
A viewing will take place from 4:30-6 p.m. PDT Friday, Sept. 22, with services being held at 10 a.m. PDT Saturday, Sept. 23, both at the Summerfield Latter-Day Saints Chapel, at 210 S. 1200 W., Rexburg.