Jeannine Faye Booth

A Lewiston native and lifelong resident, Jeannine Faye (Ayers) Booth, 81, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, from a pulmonary disease.
Jeannine was born March 12, 1942, to Lester Charles Ayers and Lucy Alice Pearson in Lewiston.
She graduated from Lewiston High School.
Jeannine married Roger Kirk Booth April 4, 1959, in Lewiston, and they had two sons and a daughter. Jeannine was a lifelong homemaker and enjoyed supporting her husband’s business, Craftwall and Booth Construction.
Jeannine was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a longtime member of the Lewis-Clark Boat Club, worked on state and local elections, served on the Homebuilders Auxiliary Board and was a chaperone of the Lewiston Roundup Royalty in the 1980s.
Jeannine was a wonderful mother who never missed any of her children’s events or activities which at times took some juggling. From football, basketball, baseball, cheerleading to rodeos, often shuttling other friends of her children.
Jeannine is survived by son and daughter-in-law Larry (Heather) Booth, Caldwell; daughter and son-in-law Debbie (Eric) Asplund, Lewiston; son and daughter-in-law Kirk (Jennifer) Booth, Chandler, Ariz.; and two brothers Wayne Ayers, Lewiston, and Lonnie Ayers, Midvale, Utah; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Roger, on June 26, 2011; her parents Lester and Alice Ayers, and siblings: Cora Ayers, James Ayers, Lester Ayers, Richard Ayers, Virgil Ayers, Gordon Ayers and Joann Ruddell.
The family would like to thank Care Connection Home Care and all their wonderful care givers, and Advance Home Health and Hospice.
Viewing will take place from 10-11 a.m., and a memorial service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 27, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston. A graveside service will follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, Lewiston.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Ronald McDonald House.
