Jeffrey Bernard Wilson, 53, was born Dec. 16, 1969, to Simon “Skip” Wilson and Janice Wilson (Berger). He passed away Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
The third of three children, Jeff had an appetite for adventure and seemed fearless in his quest to explore. He loved a challenge, and he chased thrill and excitement. As a child, his antics sometimes earned his parents’ attention, but things always seemed to work out in his favor in the end. He was sharp, intuitive and athletic, took pride in his efforts and took a firm stance with respect to his personal values. Those characteristics never left him.
As he got older, Jeff excelled in sports. He became confident and virtually unstoppable in basketball, and he helped Orofino High School earn a trip to the state basketball tournament his senior year, a goal that had eluded the program for years. He demonstrated prowess in baseball, where he could play any position, but he developed a reputation as an outstanding outfielder. He earned a scholarship to play basketball at Lewis-Clark State College, but he declined as his interests grew in other areas.
Jeff attended LCSC to pursue a degree in criminal justice. When possible, he participated in ride-alongs with law enforcement agencies, and his persistence earned him a position with the Orofino Police Department. Jeff got his start with OPD, then accepted a short stint with the Lewiston Police Department, but it was in Orofino where he found his calling. At OPD, he worked his way from patrolman to chief, a position he held for 15 years.
Jeff was aggressive and demonstrated unwavering pride as a leader. He believed that “bigtime is where you are,” and it showed in his efforts. He demanded professionalism, accountability for himself and others, and he refused to relinquish his principals no matter who he dealt with. He continuously looked to hire great officers and obtain the latest equipment, and he built a culture of continuous improvement. He commanded respect, was calm and analytical under pressure and was strategic in his planning.
Having an obvious soft spot for children and young adults, Jeff was giving of himself. He initiated Christmas 911, took countless kids to activities and events and maintained a mission to provide new experiences for others. He coached his sons’ athletic teams, served as an assistant basketball coach at OHS and was the head baseball coach at OHS and head coach for American Legion Baseball. He spent countless hours making the Maniac baseball field the envy of the area. His teams won district championships, made several trips to state tournaments and earned appearances in three state championship games.
Jeff found success in virtually every endeavor he pursued. He served as a mentor for many, and he made countless lifelong friends along the way.
A craving for adrenalin guided his actions. He traded vehicles like Matchbox cars, bought fast cars, hot-rod motorcycles, speed boats, Jet Skis, all-terrain vehicles and trucks with amenities. He wasn’t afraid to take a chance — he found it fun.
Jeff made time to create memories with his friends and family. He showed endless energy as a chief, coach, business owner, friend, father and husband. He was famous for his ability to recall the details of a story and could keep people laughing all day long.
Jeff had two previous marriages. The first provided his son, Adam Wilson, and the second allowed him a second son, Hayden Wilson. His love for his two boys never faded, and he enjoyed how their relationships grew as they grew into men.
Jeff met Mary French, clearly the love of his life, in 2020. They immediately became physically, emotionally and spiritually inseparable. They married in August 2020 in what they described as a “dream wedding.” Their new family included Michaela and Colt, and Jeff was elated. He proclaimed that he had finally found the love he was searching for in Mary. Their love for one another was obvious to anyone who saw them in person or who followed them on social media.
Following a highly successful 30-year career in law enforcement, Jeff retired Sept. 30, 2022, and immediately moved to Montesano, Wash., and purchased a home with Mary.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Skip Wilson and Janice Wilson, and grandparents, Ned and Valerie Skibba and Barney and Midge Wilson. He is survived by his wife, Mary; children Adam, Hayden, Michaela and Colt; sister Shawn (Greg) McCracken; brother Wade (Angi) Wilson; and numerous special grandchildren, nieces and nephews, whom he adored.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in the gymnasium at Orofino High School. A celebration of life and sharing of stories will take place immediately following the service at Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge, Orofino.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Jeff’s name to Christmas 911 at the Orofino Police Department.