Jeffrey Jacobs

Jeffery Jacobs, a beloved resident of Lewiston, Idaho, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, after a hard-fought battle with brain cancer. He passed peacefully at home surrounded in love by family and friends. Jeff was a local legend, and was known far and wide for his hilarious personality, huge heart, unwavering kindness and his wild nature. He was born on Aug. 3, 1964, to Thomas and Carole Jacobs in Westfield, Mass., and graduated from Westfield High School in 1982, then went to trade school for woodworking that led him into a lifelong passion.

Jeff was an extremely skilled craftsman specializing in custom design cabinets and finish work. He was highly regarded for his meticulous work ethic, and truly loved his career.

Jeff lived his life large and without any boundaries. He was an adventurer with a wild spirit who spent every moment he could in Hells Canyon on the Snake River in his jet boat or exploring the mountains in his Razor. Jeff had true love for his family and friends, the kind of love that made you feel like family the first time you met him. Jeff had no children of his own, but he adopted many unofficial children and family members over the years. The positive impact he had on the lives of many will carry on through generations.