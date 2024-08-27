Sections
ObituariesNovember 10, 2024

Jeffrey Jacobs

story image illustation

Jeffery Jacobs, a beloved resident of Lewiston, Idaho, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, after a hard-fought battle with brain cancer. He passed peacefully at home surrounded in love by family and friends. Jeff was a local legend, and was known far and wide for his hilarious personality, huge heart, unwavering kindness and his wild nature. He was born on Aug. 3, 1964, to Thomas and Carole Jacobs in Westfield, Mass., and graduated from Westfield High School in 1982, then went to trade school for woodworking that led him into a lifelong passion.

Jeff was an extremely skilled craftsman specializing in custom design cabinets and finish work. He was highly regarded for his meticulous work ethic, and truly loved his career.

Jeff lived his life large and without any boundaries. He was an adventurer with a wild spirit who spent every moment he could in Hells Canyon on the Snake River in his jet boat or exploring the mountains in his Razor. Jeff had true love for his family and friends, the kind of love that made you feel like family the first time you met him. Jeff had no children of his own, but he adopted many unofficial children and family members over the years. The positive impact he had on the lives of many will carry on through generations.



Jeff is survived by his mother Carole Jacobs, of Westfield; sisters, Audrey Fisher (Skip), of Cedar Park, Texas, Sarah Burnham (Steve), of Westfield, Rebecca Gray (Forrest), of Round Rock, Texas; brother, John Jacobs (Ana), of Westfield; nephews, Geo Burnham and Ryan and Cameron Gray; Jeff’s partner in life Amanda Schmidt; her son Wyatt Jarrett, of Lewiston; and Jeff’s beloved dog Kaysee.

Jeff was preceded in death by father, Thomas Jacobs; and brother, Benjamin Jacobs.

Jeff will be remembered for his generosity, his smile, booming voice and his boisterous laugh. He was a man who lived a life full of love for others. His spirit lives on in the hearts of those who knew him, and in the rivers, canyons and mountains he loved so deeply. This world will never be the same without you Jeff, as you would say “Hammer Down and Send it!” We’ll all see you again soon…

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston. Side dishes and/or desserts are welcome for a potluck meal following. Casual dress attire.

