ObituariesFebruary 27, 2025

Jennie (Kirby) McGregor

Jennie (Kirby) McGregor, of Moscow, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Pullman.

She is survived by husband Rick McGregor; brother Peter Kirby (Rosanna); stepchildren Gram (Jayme) McGregor and Amie (Greg) Belisle; nieces Sesaly (Timothy) Stamps; Kathryn (Kirk) Stamps; Rachel (John) Kirby; Hannah Kirby; and five grandchildren.

A time of remembrance will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 23, at The United Church of Moscow, 123 W. First St., Moscow. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to: unitedchurchofmoscow.com/giving. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.

