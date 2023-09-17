Heaven gained a beautiful angel Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Jennie Nuxoll, of Grangeville, left this world peacefully to join her Savior. She was 91 years old.
Jennie was the third child of 11 born to Rudolph and Eva (Kinzer) Herzog on June 18, 1932. She was raised in a modest home in Ferdinand and attended schools there, graduating as salutatorian in 1950.
Jennie married Eugene A. Nuxoll on Nov. 8, 1952. She completed studies as a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1954, using those skills to care for the six children she raised at their home in Grangeville.
Mom was a woman of strong faith. She was an active member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the altar society. In her later years, she was part of a women’s fellowship group that met regularly to strengthen their faith.
While Jennie enjoyed bowling and square dancing (heck, any kind of dancing), her family brought her the most joy. Crocheting was a favorite hobby, as evidenced by the hundreds of afghans, pot holders and washcloths she made. In her later years, she could not put down a good novel and always looked forward to her daily puzzles. Her cookie jar was never empty.
Jennie is survived by her son, Roger (Kim) Nuxoll of Grangeville, and her daughters, Kathy Fischer (Sam Richardson) of Mead, Wash., Patty Nuxoll of Grangeville, Lucy (Brad) Walter of Bremerton, Wash., Nancy (Bob) Quirino of Missoula, Mont., and Beverly (Brian) Burkhalter of Sagle, Idaho. She is also survived by her brother, Dave (Pam) Herzog of Craigmont, her sisters and brothers-in-law Lorraine Young of Lewiston, Mary Jo (George) Arnone of Sparks, Nev., Gladys Jacobsen of Nehalem, Ore., and Dorothy (Tony) Lasher of Germantown Hills, Ill., sister-in-law Doris Herzog; 19 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and all the kids she babysat and loved on so much over the years (you know who you are).
She was preceded in death by her husband and a stillborn son, Eugene Gerard; her parents; brothers, Dean, Jim and Bill Herzog; sister, Sylvia Williams and husband Dan; sister Lillian Dykes and brother-in-law Norris Young.
A public viewing will be held from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, at Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville, followed by a rosary recited at 6 p.m. At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, rosary will be recited with the funeral Mass celebrated at 11 a.m., at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 625 Lake St., Grangeville. Burial will follow at Prairie View Cemetery concluding with a reception held at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church hall.
Memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation or Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School in Jennie’s name.
Life is what you make it, and you made it beautiful. Love you, Mom.