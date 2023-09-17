Jennie Nuxoll

Heaven gained a beautiful angel Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Jennie Nuxoll, of Grangeville, left this world peacefully to join her Savior. She was 91 years old.

Jennie was the third child of 11 born to Rudolph and Eva (Kinzer) Herzog on June 18, 1932. She was raised in a modest home in Ferdinand and attended schools there, graduating as salutatorian in 1950.

