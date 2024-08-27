Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesDecember 28, 2024

Jennifer A. Geier

story image illustation

Jennifer A. Geier, 77, a resident of Hayden, Idaho, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene. She was born to Donald and Audrey Russell on Jan. 9, 1947, in Blairmore, Alberta, Canada. Jennifer grew up in Cranbrook, British Columbia, Canada, and attended school through the eighth grade supporting herself working in several different industries.

Jenny spent time in Creston, Bonners Ferry, Idaho, and British Columbia, Canada. One of her greatest accomplishments, aside from having her five children, was spending many years working at the LP Mill as a lumber grader. She was extremely tough, having no problem keeping up with her male co-workers. After over a decade with LP, she moved to Lewiston where she established her own business cleaning houses. During this time, she built long-lasting relationships with her clients. When Jennifer retired, she moved back to Bonners and then to Hayden, where she made her permanent home near her daughter Kelly.

Jenny was an avid reader and enjoyed all sorts of books. Jenny will be remembered as outspoken and tough as nails, yet very kind-hearted and loving. She often helped others during their darkest hours and would give anything she had to those in need. Jenny also enjoyed gardening, camping and spending time with her grandchildren.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Jenny is survived by her children Monica Doyle, of Bonners Ferry, Theresa (Andy) Lounsbury, of Florida, Jennelle DeAtley, of Phoenix, and Kelly (Erik) Machado, of Hayden; siblings Lorraine Hillman-Bergman, Corrine McMahon, Margaret Dunbar and Val Denyes; and 12 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter Shannon Bosche, her parents, and siblings Frank Russell, Frances Russell and infant sister Donna Russell.

A celebration of life will be planned and announced at a later date this summer.

You may visit her online tribute at hodgefuneralhome.com.

Related
ObituariesDec. 28
Deaths
ObituariesDec. 28
Dawn Marie ‘Cuddles’ Halliday
ObituariesDec. 28
Funeral/Service Directory
ObituariesDec. 28
Christie B. Nickels
Related
ObituariesDec. 27
Deaths
Jewell Larrabee
ObituariesDec. 26
Jewell Larrabee
Harold Lee Towles
ObituariesDec. 26
Harold Lee Towles
Betty Jean Fuller
ObituariesDec. 25
Betty Jean Fuller
Leora Frei
ObituariesDec. 24
Leora Frei
Joseph Edward ‘Joe’ Stamey Jr.
ObituariesDec. 24
Joseph Edward ‘Joe’ Stamey Jr.
Bruce J. Leavitt
ObituariesDec. 24
Bruce J. Leavitt
Marilyn Henderson
ObituariesDec. 24
Marilyn Henderson
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy