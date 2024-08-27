Jennifer A. Geier, 77, a resident of Hayden, Idaho, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at the Schneidmiller Hospice House in Coeur d’Alene. She was born to Donald and Audrey Russell on Jan. 9, 1947, in Blairmore, Alberta, Canada. Jennifer grew up in Cranbrook, British Columbia, Canada, and attended school through the eighth grade supporting herself working in several different industries.

Jenny spent time in Creston, Bonners Ferry, Idaho, and British Columbia, Canada. One of her greatest accomplishments, aside from having her five children, was spending many years working at the LP Mill as a lumber grader. She was extremely tough, having no problem keeping up with her male co-workers. After over a decade with LP, she moved to Lewiston where she established her own business cleaning houses. During this time, she built long-lasting relationships with her clients. When Jennifer retired, she moved back to Bonners and then to Hayden, where she made her permanent home near her daughter Kelly.

Jenny was an avid reader and enjoyed all sorts of books. Jenny will be remembered as outspoken and tough as nails, yet very kind-hearted and loving. She often helped others during their darkest hours and would give anything she had to those in need. Jenny also enjoyed gardening, camping and spending time with her grandchildren.