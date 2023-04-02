Jerald Scott Musselman

Jerald Scott Musselman, 70, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, as a result of cardiac syncope, at his home in Peoria, Ariz.

Known as Jerry to most, Big Daddy to some, our dad was a big guy with a big personality. Generous, loyal, fair, meticulous, stubborn and tough. His legacy to us and those he impacted was this: Always be a good caretaker; be a good caretaker in all ways.

