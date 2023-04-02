Jerald Scott Musselman, 70, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, as a result of cardiac syncope, at his home in Peoria, Ariz.
Known as Jerry to most, Big Daddy to some, our dad was a big guy with a big personality. Generous, loyal, fair, meticulous, stubborn and tough. His legacy to us and those he impacted was this: Always be a good caretaker; be a good caretaker in all ways.
Born to Leo and Mildred Musselman on June 4, 1952, he joined a brother, Dan. The family lived in Idaho and Montana. He spent formative time in the Pierce-Weippe region on his grandparents’ cattle ranch. There he learned the values that guided his life: work hard, take care of your family and do things the right way. He was a 1970 graduate of Timberline High School, played football and basketball and became a lifelong sports fan, cheering on family members, regional teams and kids he knew. He graduated from the University of Idaho in business management in 1974. It was there he met, and after only six months, married our mother, Patricia Joy Aldrich. Certain he would have a son, they had two daughters, Julie in 1977 and Janel in 1980.
During their marriage of 42 years, Dad was busy making a living while Mom was always reminding him to make a life. Together they enjoyed skiing, family trips, swing dancing, boating, golfing and Sunday breakfasts at his mom’s house. In 2003 they moved from Lewiston to Lake Coeur d’Alene. Dad enjoyed hosting lake tours, taunting the family during pinochle parties and waking up early with grandkids to eat chocolate muffins. He honorably and gently loved Mom through her 16 year battle with cancer.
Dad also had a 42-year love affair with heavy equipment. We like to say he bled yellow. He and his brother Dan bought their parents’ road building company, Musselman Construction, and made a reputation for quality, value and fairness. Dad invited the industry to, as he put it, “Discover a higher standard in heavy equipment.” Under his direction, the family business became Musselman Rentals and Sales. It combined all the things he loved: CAT equipment, negotiating, strategizing, number-crunching, traveling, equipment auctions and socializing. Best of all, it brought his wife and daughters into his world to work side-by-side with him. He was an excellent caretaker of his equipment, facilities and people. In his mind, doing things the right way was simply working smarter, not harder, and his equipment company was second to none. He was a mentor in business and in life to many. Dad always remained tremendously appreciative of everyone who contributed to his success including his family, employees, customers and advisers past and present. He was proud to have built 40 years of Musselman with the best.
After Mom’s passing in 2016, Doreen Schmeling Mack brought happiness and adventure back into Dad’s life. They began traveling the world together and married in 2018. He found sitting by the pool in the winter and by the lake in summer the perfect combination, so in 2020 they began snowbirding in Arizona.
With confidence we can say Dad left this world a happy man with a life well lived and no regrets. He is survived by his wife Doreen; daughters Julie Musselman Kent (Zeek) and Janel Musselman Medley (Ryan); grandchildren Madelynn Knight, Leo Knight, Hannah Medley and Lena Medley; brother and best friend Dan Musselman (Shelly); nephew Patrick Musselman (Crystal), and niece Mary Jo Musselman. Jerry also loved and was loved by Doreen’s children and granddaughter.
Dad was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Patricia. His request is for no service and for his ashes to be spread during a family get-together at the lake. In lieu of flowers, Dad would rather you save your dollars. If you feel compelled to honor him with a charitable donation, please consider Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d’Alene, Idaho 83815.