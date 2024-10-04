Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashback
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ObituariesOctober 4, 2024
Jeraldine ‘Jerry’ M. Wilkinson
story image illustation

Jeraldine “Jerry” M. Wilkinson, 82, a resident of Potlatch, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at the Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.

Jerry was born on Aug. 3, 1942, at Potlatch, to Frank and Goldie (Varner) Dobyns. She attended the Rock Creek Country School and finished her schooling at Potlatch graduating in 1960.

She married Marvin Wilkinson on Nov. 3, 1961, at Princeton, and the couple made their home at Harvard. The couple later moved to Lewiston from 1964 to 1977 where Mr. Wilkinson was a lineman for the Clearwater Power Company. The couple then moved to Potlatch where they raised cattle and sheep. Mr. Wilkinson died in 2010.

Jerry continued to live on the farm to raise cattle and sheep after his death. Jerry also delivered mail for the Potlatch Postal services for 20 years.

Jerry enjoyed gardening, her sheep, reading and was the first princess of the Cayuse Kid’s Saddle Club.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Survivors include one son, Kevin Wilkinson (Darla), of Potlatch, Tamye Lisher (Dewayne), of Princeton, Lynne Wilkinson, of Potlatch. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Lydia, Wesley, Jerid and Emily; and six great-grandchildren, Aubree, Maggie, Marvin, Gus, Willa and Nora. Close family Donny Wheatley (Lorianne) and their children Ashton and Kenny.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7, at the Faith Church, 401 Third St., Onaway, with the Rev. Lee Nicholson officiating. A family urn burial will be at the Rock Creek Cemetery.

A luncheon will be served after the service at the Princeton Community Center.

Memorials may be given to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855.

Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesOct. 4
Cheryl Lynn Goffinet
ObituariesOct. 4
Steven Guy Hill
ObituariesOct. 4
Deaths
ObituariesOct. 4
Kenneth ‘Ken’ Martin Nuxoll
Related
Silas C. Whitman, 82
ObituariesOct. 4
Silas C. Whitman, 82
Roger Flatt
ObituariesOct. 3
Roger Flatt
Sandra Watson
ObituariesOct. 3
Sandra Watson
Cissy S. Supak
ObituariesOct. 3
Cissy S. Supak
Linda (Johnson) Harrington
ObituariesOct. 3
Linda (Johnson) Harrington
Taylor Spike Hendren
ObituariesOct. 3
Taylor Spike Hendren
Margaret ‘Elaine’ LaRue
ObituariesOct. 3
Margaret ‘Elaine’ LaRue
Carl Nelson
ObituariesOct. 3
Carl Nelson
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy