Jeraldine “Jerry” M. Wilkinson, 82, a resident of Potlatch, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at the Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.
Jerry was born on Aug. 3, 1942, at Potlatch, to Frank and Goldie (Varner) Dobyns. She attended the Rock Creek Country School and finished her schooling at Potlatch graduating in 1960.
She married Marvin Wilkinson on Nov. 3, 1961, at Princeton, and the couple made their home at Harvard. The couple later moved to Lewiston from 1964 to 1977 where Mr. Wilkinson was a lineman for the Clearwater Power Company. The couple then moved to Potlatch where they raised cattle and sheep. Mr. Wilkinson died in 2010.
Jerry continued to live on the farm to raise cattle and sheep after his death. Jerry also delivered mail for the Potlatch Postal services for 20 years.
Jerry enjoyed gardening, her sheep, reading and was the first princess of the Cayuse Kid’s Saddle Club.
Survivors include one son, Kevin Wilkinson (Darla), of Potlatch, Tamye Lisher (Dewayne), of Princeton, Lynne Wilkinson, of Potlatch. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Lydia, Wesley, Jerid and Emily; and six great-grandchildren, Aubree, Maggie, Marvin, Gus, Willa and Nora. Close family Donny Wheatley (Lorianne) and their children Ashton and Kenny.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7, at the Faith Church, 401 Third St., Onaway, with the Rev. Lee Nicholson officiating. A family urn burial will be at the Rock Creek Cemetery.
A luncheon will be served after the service at the Princeton Community Center.
Memorials may be given to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.