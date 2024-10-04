Jeraldine “Jerry” M. Wilkinson, 82, a resident of Potlatch, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at the Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.

Jerry was born on Aug. 3, 1942, at Potlatch, to Frank and Goldie (Varner) Dobyns. She attended the Rock Creek Country School and finished her schooling at Potlatch graduating in 1960.

She married Marvin Wilkinson on Nov. 3, 1961, at Princeton, and the couple made their home at Harvard. The couple later moved to Lewiston from 1964 to 1977 where Mr. Wilkinson was a lineman for the Clearwater Power Company. The couple then moved to Potlatch where they raised cattle and sheep. Mr. Wilkinson died in 2010.

Jerry continued to live on the farm to raise cattle and sheep after his death. Jerry also delivered mail for the Potlatch Postal services for 20 years.

Jerry enjoyed gardening, her sheep, reading and was the first princess of the Cayuse Kid’s Saddle Club.