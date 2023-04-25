Jeremy Lee Meckel

Jeremy Lee Meckel was born June 20, 1971, to Kenneth E. Meckel and Sheryl Gleason. Unfortunately, Jeremy left this world Saturday, April 15, 2023, at his home in Potlatch. Where he is now pain free with his parents once again.

Jeremy grew up in Potlatch most of his childhood and attended Potlatch High School, graduating with the class of 1990. After high school Jeremy started what would be a lifelong career in the logging industry until his body no longer allowed him to work.

Tags

Recommended for you