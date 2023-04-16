Jerome “Jerry” John Kazda died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the age of 97. Jerry was a 72-year longtime resident of Clarkston.
Jerry was born Dec. 28, 1925, to Rudolph A. and Marie J. Basta Kazda, in Lewiston.
Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming W and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: April 16, 2023 @ 1:44 am
Jerome “Jerry” John Kazda died Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the age of 97. Jerry was a 72-year longtime resident of Clarkston.
Jerry was born Dec. 28, 1925, to Rudolph A. and Marie J. Basta Kazda, in Lewiston.
Jerry attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School, St. Joseph Mission School and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1943.
Following high school graduation, Jerry served in the U.S. Navy as a radioman from November 1943 to May 1946, stationed in Okinawa, Japan.
Jerry married Patricia Marek on Oct. 22, 1949, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, in Lewiston.
Jerry was employed as a linen-supply manager, first for C.O.D. Laundry, and continued with Blue Ribbon Linen Supply, retiring in 1988.
Jerry was a dedicated parishioner of the Holy Family Catholic Church, in Clarkston, for 72 years, as well as member of the Lewiston Elks Lodge, and former member of the Clarkston Lions Club.
Jerry loved to travel, visiting his daughter while she was teaching in Sicily and then traveling extensively in Europe. Visiting his grandfather’s grave in the Czech Republic in 2001 was a highlight.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Marie Kazda; brothers: Rudy, Paul and Francis; and sisters: Agnes and Ann.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Patricia, of Clarkston; daughter Linda Kazda, of Lewiston; son Douglas (Sharon), of Vancouver, Wash.; grandsons: Ryan (Deseree), of Bothell, Wash., Jason (Monica), of Post Falls, Idaho; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Mass for Jerry will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, April 21, at the Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., in Clarkston.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.