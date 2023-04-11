Jerry Andrew Anthony Peter Nagle was born on March 18, 1935, to Egan and Edith (Anshutz) Nagle just outside Potlatch; the sixth child of seven to Egan and Edith. Two surviving siblings are Donnie (Betty) and Shirley (Kenny) of Potlatch. Jerry passed away at his Princeton home on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Jerry married Deanna Curtis on July 2, 1954. They made their home north of Potlatch where they raised seven kids, sheep, cattle, pigs, chickens, horses, rabbits and dogs on their small hobby farm.
Jerry worked for Potlatch Lumber Mill, located in Potlatch, until it closed in 1983; he then transferred to Coeur d’Alene and continued working there until it closed in 1988. Finally finding their place in Lewiston, Jerry retired in 1995, completing 43 years of employment with Potlatch/PFI. After Deanna passed away, he moved back to Potlatch where he resided.
Jerry was survived by his four boys — William (Donna), Michael (Roxanna), Patrick (Valarie) all residing in Potlatch, and Jerry (Sarah) Thomas of Uniontown; his three daughters Deborah (Roger) of St. Maries, Christine (Mike) of Potlatch, and Sandra (Scott) of Rathdrum, Idaho.
He is survived by 20 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, plus two great-great-grandchildren; also by his companion of 10 years, Doris Hansen, along with her four children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The rosary will be recited at 10 a.m., and Mass celebrated at 10:45 a.m., on Friday, April 14, at St. Maries Catholic Church, 921 W. Jefferson Ave., in St. Maries.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.