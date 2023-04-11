Jerry Andrew Anthony Peter Nagle

Jerry Andrew Anthony Peter Nagle was born on March 18, 1935, to Egan and Edith (Anshutz) Nagle just outside Potlatch; the sixth child of seven to Egan and Edith. Two surviving siblings are Donnie (Betty) and Shirley (Kenny) of Potlatch. Jerry passed away at his Princeton home on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Jerry married Deanna Curtis on July 2, 1954. They made their home north of Potlatch where they raised seven kids, sheep, cattle, pigs, chickens, horses, rabbits and dogs on their small hobby farm.

