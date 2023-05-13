My family and I are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of our father.

Jerry Dean Schofield was born July 21, 1950, in Clarkston. He passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Spokane Veterans Home. He was 72 years old. He lived in Clarkston his whole life (other than when he was serving his country in the U.S. Army) before moving to the Spokane Veterans Home in December of 2022.

