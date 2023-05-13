My family and I are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of our father.
Jerry Dean Schofield was born July 21, 1950, in Clarkston. He passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Spokane Veterans Home. He was 72 years old. He lived in Clarkston his whole life (other than when he was serving his country in the U.S. Army) before moving to the Spokane Veterans Home in December of 2022.
He attended schools in Clarkston, Grantham Elementary, Lincoln Middle School and graduated from Charles Frances Adams High School in 1968. He played Football for the Clarkston Bantams and that is where he got his nickname “HEAD”, because they had to have a special helmet made for him.
After graduating he went on to college at Columbia Basin. He then joined the U.S. Army and headed off to Fort Benning, Ga., bootcamp, then on to Vietnam for two years (1970-1972) where he served his country proudly. He worked as an Air Traffic Controller while serving, and now we believe he is relaying coordinates in Heaven. Our father was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 device, two overseas bars, Army Commendation Medal (first Oak Leaf Cluster).
After returning to Clarkston, he married the love of his life, Shari Schofield on Dec. 29, 1972. A son Lance F. Schofield was born two years later, 17 months later a daughter Christine L. Dooley was born.
Our father was an avid hunter and fishermen. He loved spending time in the mountains in Cloverland and Anatone, camping and hunting. He especially enjoyed fishing on the Grande Ronde in his special hole “hole in the wall” and steelhead fishing in the Hells Canyon on the Salmon and Snake rivers. He also loved taking his jet boat up the Hells Canyon with his family and friends back in the good ol days. He had a passion for playing Chess and was very good at it.
He was divorced after 26 years of marriage and never remarried. Our father also had another daughter Jayda Blankenship later in life. He is survived by his son Lance F. Schofield, daughter Christine L. Dooley and son-in-law Cory R. Dooley, three grandchildren Nicholas Schofield, Cali and Claire Dooley all of Clarkston, daughter Jayda Blankenship of Nampa. His ex-wife Shari Schofield in Dallas, Ore., sister Sharon and Bill Brite brother-in-law in Dallas, three nieces Allison Horn, Heather Banks and LeeAnn Baker. He was preceded in death by his father and mother Clyde and Betty Schofield.
We will have a celebration of life Friday, July 21, more details to come. If you would like to honor our father, please consider donating to the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital.
