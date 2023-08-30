Jerry (Jerel) Jacob Jackle of Moscow, died Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. He was 90 years old.
Jerry was born May 23, 1933, in Moscow to Emil and Vera (Streib) Jackle. He grew up in Moscow, graduating from high school in 1952. Jerry worked for the U.S. Forest Service, where he enjoyed being out on the mountains and in the forests of Idaho. He enlisted in the United States Army and was a military police officer during the Korean War, stationed in California. He attended Bradley University in Peoria, Ill., graduating with a degree from the School of Horology (the art of watchmaking).
Jerry returned to Moscow and began his career at Jackle Jewelry, which was started by his parents in 1927. Jerry met Charlotte Solberg and they were married on Aug. 10, 1963, in Lewiston. Jerry and Charlotte worked together in the jewelry store, after his mother passed away, until their retirement in 1996. Jerry was a well-respected, long-time businessman in Moscow, and was always a strong supporter of the local business community. He appreciated and enjoyed the many life-long friendships created by being a part of the Moscow community.
Jerry was a member of the Troy-Deary Gun Club and the Colton Gun Club. In fact, the day prior to Jerry’s passing, he was at the Colton Gun Club enjoying the camaraderie of his fellow trap shooters. He was a sharp, steady shooter, who thought nothing of shooting 100 rounds on a Wednesday morning, up until recently. He enjoyed Sunday drives in the mountains, bird hunting and fishing. He had several friends over the years that he fished with at Dworshak Dam, Chatcolet Lake and on the Snake River.
In the past few years, Jerry presided over “Mr. Jerry’s Neighborhood”, as the children referred to him and the Triangle Park. He enjoyed spending time with the children, teaching them how to do things, helping them retrieve lost bats and balls in trees, and keeping watch over the neighbors. These special friends were a valuable part of his village, and for that, Jerry’s family is so grateful to them for their kindness and generosity.
Jerry was preceded in death by his beloved wife Charlotte in 2021, his parents and two older sisters. Surviving is his daughter, Martha Jackle-Lagervall (Mike Lagervall) along with four bonus grandchildren, six bonus great-grandchildren and two bonus great-great-grandchildren. He leaves cousins and their families, his brothers-in-laws, sisters-in-law and many beloved nieces and nephews and their families. There are relatives in Norway that were a special part of Jerry’s life, too.
Jerry will be laid to rest at the Moscow Cemetery. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7. A celebration of life will follow at the Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. The family suggests memorials be made to the Moscow Ambulance Fund.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to shortsfuneralchapel.com.