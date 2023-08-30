Jerry (Jerel) Jacob Jackle of Moscow, died Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. He was 90 years old.

Jerry was born May 23, 1933, in Moscow to Emil and Vera (Streib) Jackle. He grew up in Moscow, graduating from high school in 1952. Jerry worked for the U.S. Forest Service, where he enjoyed being out on the mountains and in the forests of Idaho. He enlisted in the United States Army and was a military police officer during the Korean War, stationed in California. He attended Bradley University in Peoria, Ill., graduating with a degree from the School of Horology (the art of watchmaking).

