Former Moscow resident and business owner Jerry Hundtoft passed away Monday, May 1, 2023. He was 92 years old. Jerry was born Jan. 3, 1931, in Sydney, Mont. He was the son to Chris and Lula Hundtoft. He had seven brothers, and one sister.
He served in the U.S. Army, where he earned the Korean Service Medal, the Army of Occupation Medal and the Purple Heart. He married Elizabeth Friess and together they had six children. They moved to Coeur d’Alene, and later to Moscow and started J&J Glass with partner Jim Anderson. He was heavily involved in the Shriners, and other community activities. His children Dale, Lori and Toby preceded him in death.
Jerry and Elizabeth divorced and he moved to Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, for many years. He later moved back to the beautiful state of Idaho. He loved to swim, fish, putter in his garden and play Idaho lottery scratch cards (his donation to Idaho schools). He loved to grow tomatoes just to give them away.
Survivors include his son, Todd Hundtoft, of Harrisonville, Mo.; daughter, Patti Mann (Ron), of Lewiston; and daughter Rebecca Lande (Brian), of Pullman.
Jerry’s son Toby died during COVID-19 and no celebration of life was conducted. The family wishes to celebrate both lives at a graveside service at 2 p.m. Friday, May 12, at Normal Hill Cemetery, in Lewiston. It will be followed by food and fellowship at the home of his daughter and son-in-law at 1516 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
