Jerry Schwab passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. He was born Dec. 7, 1958, in Clarkston to James and Patricia Schwab. Growing up, the family moved from place to place, eventually ending up in Portland, Ore., when Jerry was in fifth grade. Jerry played Little League baseball and was a great catcher. He continued to play all throughout school. In high school, Jerry started getting into cars, especially fast cars.
After graduating, Jerry started racing fast cars. He continued to race fast cars through his adult life. He owned several AMC race cars and two Corvettes, which was his dream car. In one race, he did the quarter mile in a little over 9 seconds. He was so happy to have achieved that accomplishment.
In Jerry’s late 20s, he moved back to the Lewiston area, where he joined the family business, working at Schwab’s Screw Machine Shop, and he eventually became a part owner. Jerry met Debbie Graves, who became his wife on April 14, 1995. They had his only son, Shelby Schwab, on Nov. 9, 1995. Jerry and Debbie eventually divorced in 2018, but still remained close friends.
Jerry’s parents preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Shelby Schwab, of Lapwai; his sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Leland Rhodes, of Gresham, Ore.; his uncle and aunt, Art and Teresa Schwab, of Culdesac; his uncle and aunt, Larry and Sue Schwab, of Clarkston; his nieces Jessica and Richard McDermid, of Sherwood, Ore., and ShayLee and Keith Miller, of Gresham, Ore.; many cousins, grand-nieces and grand-nephews; and his ex-wife Debbie Schwab, of Spokane.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Living Word Missionary Baptist Church, 707 Preston Ave., Lewiston. The family will be hosting a covered-dish lunch following the celebration at the church.