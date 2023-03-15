Dec. 1, 1948 — March 9, 2023

Jerry Wallace, 74, of Boise died unexpectedly of a heart attack at his home Thursday, March 9, 2023. Born Dec. 1, 1948, in Emmett, Idaho, to Alvis Ray “Hap” and Anna Fairchild Wallace, Jerry was the youngest of three children. He attended Bonners Ferry High School and was active and held leadership roles in FFA and 4-H, graduating in 1967. In 1971 Jerry received his degree from the University of Idaho in Moscow, after which he accepted a job in Spokane. He returned to UI obtaining his second degree. He began working for UI as an Assistant Business Officer during which time he earned a Master of Business Administration degree and had a 29-year career ultimately retiring as the University’s Vice President for Finance and Administration. After retirement he co-founded IdaBuild, a real estate development company.