Jerry Wallace, 74, of Boise died unexpectedly of a heart attack at his home Thursday, March 9, 2023. Born Dec. 1, 1948, in Emmett, Idaho, to Alvis Ray “Hap” and Anna Fairchild Wallace, Jerry was the youngest of three children. He attended Bonners Ferry High School and was active and held leadership roles in FFA and 4-H, graduating in 1967. In 1971 Jerry received his degree from the University of Idaho in Moscow, after which he accepted a job in Spokane. He returned to UI obtaining his second degree. He began working for UI as an Assistant Business Officer during which time he earned a Master of Business Administration degree and had a 29-year career ultimately retiring as the University’s Vice President for Finance and Administration. After retirement he co-founded IdaBuild, a real estate development company.
While at school, Jerry met Cheryl (née Behler), the love of his life. They married Aug. 30, 1969, in Ferdinand. The couple had three children, Keith (1971), Brian (1974) and Angie (1975), who they both loved and adored. Some of his greatest joy came from his three children and their adventures. They created many memories while enjoying family trips across the U.S., Europe, and camping across Idaho highlighted by annual family reunions. With the kids active in sports and music, Dad and Mom could be found watching every game and performance good or bad through rain or shine.
He took an active role in the lives of his grandchildren sharing advice on life skills and how to treat people with kindness and respect. He loved taking Angie’s “Grandboys” out on adventures around the Treasure Valley to museums, hikes, and, like their parents, was present to watch every game and activity always with his camera at the ready. He loved visiting Keith and Maureen and the “Montana grandkids” always spoiling them with their favorite treats, showing them how to use tools to get a job done, and listening intently to their stories. And, after his son Brian and Michelle relocated to Hawaii, he loved visiting the islands, doing so more than anyone else, to play with his youngest “Wahine” granddaughter on the beaches, parks, and playgrounds of Oahu.
Jerry was a man of integrity, loyal to his family and profession, and was someone that held a deep faith in the Catholic religion. Every morning he would spend time with Bible study toward better understanding God’s plan and working tirelessly toward becoming a better husband, father, grandfather, friend and servant of God. He was a vibrant participant and volunteer within the Our Lady of the Rosary community and would seek out opportunities to attend Mass and listen to God’s word wherever he traveled. It is with this firm conviction to his faith, and his love of God, that his family is consoled knowing he is smiling with loved ones in heaven.
Jerry is survived by his wife Cheryl; his children, Keith (Maureen), Brian (Michelle), Angie; grandchildren, Sarah, Samuel, Stone, Nile and Anna; brother Harvey (Margie); father-in-law, Harold Behler; sister-in-law, Jerene (Pete) Gertonson; brother-in-law, Dennis (Tracy) Behler.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Hap and Anna; sister, Beverly Bryan Harsin; mother-in-law, LaVon Behler; and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Services will be held Thursday, March 16, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Boise. The viewing will be at 12:30 p.m., the rosary will be recited at 1 p.m., and the service will be at 1:30 p.m. A reception will follow and interment at Morris Hill Cemetery.