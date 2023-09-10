Jess Hardy Stone

Jess Hardy Stone, 86, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at his home. He was born on Feb. 2, 1937, in Tulsa, Okla., the son of Thelma Ellen Mann Stone and Sanford Kenneth Stone, Sr.

Jess graduated from Englewood Senior High School in Englewood, Colo., in 1955; Colorado A&M College with a bachelor of arts in Speech and Communications in 1959; Colorado State University with an master of arts in Speech in 1965; the University of Oregon with an master of arts in history in 1965. He was a Fulbright-Hayes Research Fellow for Europe (Spain) in 1969-70. He graduated from the University of New Mexico with a Ph.D. in Colonial Latin American history in 1972.