Jess Hardy Stone, 86, of Lewiston, died Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at his home. He was born on Feb. 2, 1937, in Tulsa, Okla., the son of Thelma Ellen Mann Stone and Sanford Kenneth Stone, Sr.
Jess graduated from Englewood Senior High School in Englewood, Colo., in 1955; Colorado A&M College with a bachelor of arts in Speech and Communications in 1959; Colorado State University with an master of arts in Speech in 1965; the University of Oregon with an master of arts in history in 1965. He was a Fulbright-Hayes Research Fellow for Europe (Spain) in 1969-70. He graduated from the University of New Mexico with a Ph.D. in Colonial Latin American history in 1972.
He was in the first class of Peace Corp Representatives in the Dominican Republic in 1962-64. He taught at Trinidad State College, the College of William and Mary, Lakota Higher Education in Pine Ridge, S.D., Littlewound Day School, Kyle, S.D., William Woods College and Columbia College, both in Missouri. In the 1980s he taught history, Spanish and construction arts at Colorado Rocky Mountain School in Carbondale, Colo.
He also established the department of history and education at the Museum of New Mexico in Santa Fe, N.M. He used his construction knowledge to teach at Tucumcari Area Vocational School in New Mexico, and to be a team supervisor for Mr. Steak Restaurants project department, SK Stone Construction and Denny Construction all in Denver.
In addition to his loves of teaching and the outdoors, he was an accomplished finish carpenter as well as furniture builder and woodworker. Throughout his life, he also had a true love of stray animals and gardening.
Most recently, he enjoyed teaching hunters education and firearm safety. He taught for over 20 years in Missouri, Washington and Idaho.
He was preceded in death by both his parents and his siblings, Beverly A. Stone Marney and S. Kenneth Stone.
He is survived by, his wife, Frances A. Hedrick, of Lewiston, his daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth Stone Kelts and Eric Kelts of Broomfield, Colo., and three granddaughters, Abigail, Margaret and Catherine Kelts. He is also survived by a niece, Ellen Marney of Denver and several nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter and or the Idaho Food Bank.